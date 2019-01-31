Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) Insiders Increased Their Holdings

We’ve lost count of how many times insiders have accumulated shares in a company that goes on to improve markedly. The flip side of that is that there are more than a few examples of insiders dumping stock prior to a period of weak performance. So we’ll take a look at whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE).

What Is Insider Selling?

Most investors know that it is quite permissible for company leaders, such as directors of the board, to buy and sell stock on the market. However, such insiders must disclose their trading activities, and not trade on inside information.

We would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing. But equally, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether. For example, a Harvard University study found that ‘insider purchases earn abnormal returns of more than 6% per year.’

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Cue Biopharma

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Anthony DiGiandomenico bought US$95k worth of shares at a price of US$4.77 per share. So it’s clear an insider wanted to buy, at around the current price. That means they have been optimistic about the company in the past, though they may have changed their mind. In any event it’s generally a positive if insiders are buying shares at around the current price.

Over the last year, we can see that insiders have bought 166.20k shares worth US$824k. In the last twelve months there was more buying than selling by Cue Biopharma insiders. Their average price was about US$4.96. This is nice to see since it implies that insiders might see value around current prices (around US$4.92). The chart below shows insider transactions (by individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Cue Biopharma Insiders Bought Stock Recently

Over the last three months, we’ve seen significant insider buying at Cue Biopharma. Not only was there no selling that we can see, but they collectively bought US$747k worth of shares. This makes one think the business has some good points.

Insider Ownership

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. I reckon it’s a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Cue Biopharma insiders own about US$22m worth of shares. That equates to 21% of the company. We’ve certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Do The Cue Biopharma Insider Transactions Indicate?

It’s certainly positive to see the recent insider purchases. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. However, we note that the company didn’t make a profit over the last twelve months, which makes us cautious. When combined with notable insider ownership, these factors suggest Cue Biopharma insiders are well aligned, and that they may think the share price is too low. If you are like me, you may want to think about whether this company will grow or shrink. Luckily, you can check this free report showing analyst forecasts for its future.