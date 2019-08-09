Update: Cue Energy Resources (ASX:CUE) Stock Gained 46% In The Last Year

These days it's easy to simply buy an index fund, and your returns should (roughly) match the market. But investors can boost returns by picking market-beating companies to own shares in. To wit, the Cue Energy Resources Limited (ASX:CUE) share price is 46% higher than it was a year ago, much better than the market return of around 1.5% (not including dividends) in the same period. If it can keep that out-performance up over the long term, investors will do very well! And shareholders have also done well over the long term, with an increase of 39% in the last three years.

There is no denying that markets are sometimes efficient, but prices do not always reflect underlying business performance. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

Cue Energy Resources went from making a loss to reporting a profit, in the last year. We think the growth looks very prospective, so we're not surprised the market liked it too. Generally speaking the profitability inflection point is a great time to research a company closely, lest you miss an opportunity to profit.

The graphic below depicts how EPS has changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that Cue Energy Resources has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 46% in the last twelve months. That certainly beats the loss of about 5.9% per year over the last half decade. We generally put more weight on the long term performance over the short term, but the recent improvement could hint at a (positive) inflection point within the business. Before forming an opinion on Cue Energy Resources you might want to consider these 3 valuation metrics.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on AU exchanges.

