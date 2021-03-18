This multitasking Cuisinart air fryer toaster oven can do it all—and it's on sale

Arielle Tschinkel
·3 min read
This little gadget does it all.
— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

Regardless of how great of a chef you may be, at some point, even the most tried-and-true recipes can get a little ... well, stale when you're eating them all the time. If you've run through all your best dinner ideas and then some and found yourself wanting for variety, we've got great news: Amazon is serving up a steal of a deal on one of the most versatile kitchen devices around that can help you shake things up in the kitchen: The Cuisinart TOA-60 air fryer toaster oven.

If you haven’t hopped on the air fryer bandwagon, this is your big chance. Regularly $199.95, it's currently on sale for $150 at Amazon when you click the coupon box beneath the price. While it's not the lowest price we've ever seen for it (it dropped to $124.99 for Prime Day 2020), it's still a great price for this do-it-all machine.

With the ability to whip up both quick weekday dinners and more elaborate culinary experiments, this thing will give you the best of both worlds. Aside from the more than 14,000 collective 4.5-star reviews it's got on Amazon alone, we voted this sleek, stainless-steel model as the best multipurpose air fryer on the market and the overall best air fryer toaster oven, with our tester calling it a “great buy if you want an appliance that can multitask.”

Crispy, crunchy treats, here we come!
Crispy, crunchy treats, here we come!

That versatility is key, and something plenty of home chefs can attest is super important. Featuring a standard toaster oven with a built-in air fryer feature, this machine crisped and browned food even better than most standard air fryers while still toasting "exceptionally evenly,” according to our tester. With seven different functions to choose from (air fry, convection bake, convection broil, bake, broil, warm and toast), it boasts the capacity for 2 pounds of fries, six slices of bread or—according to Cuisinart—a 4-pound chicken. It also includes an adjustable thermostat, an auto-shut off and a 60-minute timer.

As with anything, this device does have downsides, which include a lack of digital controls and a need to hand wash all the parts after use, since they’re not dishwasher safe. It’s also slightly taller than your typical toaster oven, though it will ultimately be a space-saver if you’re using it in lieu of multiple appliances.

This sweet, sweet sale will only last through March 21, and you'll want to nab it while it's still in stock. Shipping is also free for this device.

Get the Cuisinart TOA-60 Air Fryer Toaster Oven at Amazon for $150 (Save $49.96)

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Cuisinart air fryer toaster oven: Get this top-notch machine for less

