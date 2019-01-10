Get this Cuisinart coffeemaker on sale for super cheap: It's just $64 at Walmart

If you’re the type of person who needs lots of caffeine ASAP after waking up, you’re not alone.

Skip the line at the coffee shop and save some money by investing in a good coffeemaker. The Cuisinart Brew Central is on sale today for $64.04, which is more than $100 off its listed price at Walmart.

This programmable coffeemaker will have its 12-cup carafe ready for you so you can be bright-eyed and bushy-tailed within minutes of dragging yourself out of bed. The Cuisinart has 24-hour brew programming and an automatic shut-off.

If you forget to set your coffeemaker, don’t fret. The Cuisinart Brew Central gets going quickly and has a Brew Pause feature, so you don’t have to wait to get your hands around a hot cup of joe.

Check out this video for more details on the Brew Central's specs:

This coffeemaker is high quality for a decent price. It’s a good option without breaking the bank if you’re not trying to dish out a couple hundred dollars for a brand like Nespresso. Plus, Walmart has the best deal on the Cuisinart Brew Central today: Cuisinart's official site lists it for $89.95 and Best Buy has it for $89.99.















