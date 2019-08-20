Cuisinart PerfecTemp electric kettle only $42 at Walmart

Twitter More

Facebook More

TL;DR: Buy a cordless Cuisinart PerfecTemp electric kettle for just $42.99 at Walmart. This is 57% off the original price, and currently cheaper than Amazon.

New college students don't have a lot of space to work with. Dorms can get a little cramped, so how do you make space for only the most essential appliances? It's hard to say no to a coffee maker or even a rice cooker, but don't sleep on the usefulness of an electric kettle. And right now you can get our favorite electric kettle on sale at Walmart to enjoy tea time with all of your new college friends.

With a retail price that starts at $99.95, you save about $57 on a cordless kettle for your dorm. So far, this is the lowest price available right now, with Amazon the closest at $51.04. Read more...

More about Back To School, Cuisinart, Mashable Shopping, Electric Kettle, and Electric Kettles