Culdesac Man charged with attempted murder after allegedly running over roommate with vehicle

Jul. 25—A Culdesac man was given a $500,000 bond after being charged with attempted murder for allegedly running over his roommate with his vehicle.

Brian D. Grimm, 59, appeared Monday before Magistrate Judge Sunil Ramalingam at the Nez Perce County Courthouse. Grimm allegedly used his car to strike Michael S. Dranichak, 61, of Culdesac, three times Friday afternoon in the 300 block of North Main Street in Culdesac, according to the probable cause affidavit.

Dranichak was taken to St. Joseph Regional Medical Center, where he was treated and released.

The Nez Perce County Sheriff's Office responded at 4:45 p.m. in Culdesac when a witness allegedly reported a man, later identified as Grimm, ran over another man, later identified as Dranichak, in a Ford car. When the deputy arrived, the vehicle had already left the scene and driven north on Main Street, according to the affidavit.

The deputy spoke with Dranichak, who was lying between two trailer houses. Dranichak alleged his roommate, Grimm, purposefully ran him over because of an argument. Dranichak told the deputy Grimm left him with the groceries in Lapwai and then had to walk to their residence in Culdesac. Dranichak confronted Grimm when he got home and that's when Grimm allegedly put his car in reverse and drove over him, according to the affidavit.

Another deputy arrived and spoke with a witness who lives next door and allegedly heard a verbal altercation between Grimm and Dranichak, who was upset about having to walk home from Lapwai. The witness heard Dranichak yelling for help and the witness left his residence and allegedly saw Dranichak under the Ford Fusion with Grimm in the driver's seat and Dranichak's head close to one of the front tires. Dranichak got up and threw something at the vehicle, Grimm then allegedly struck Dranichak a second time, the witness reported. Dranichak allegedly had his chest on the hood and waist at the front grill, and then he was flipped off the car to the grass, according to the affidavit.

The witness then allegedly began to hit Grimm's car and both the witness and Dranichak yelled for Grimm to stop. Grimm then allegedly backed up a third time and tried to run over Dranichak, the witness reported. The vehicle also allegedly struck the corner of the trailer, the wooden steps, the porch, the witness's trailer and other items outside the trailers, as well as Dranichak, who went over the hood and hit the car's windshield, according to the affidavit.

At the scene, Dranichak was complaining of leg pain to the deputy and the deputy could see the muscles tightening in Dranichak's leg. Dranichak allegedly told the deputy, "he ran me over three times" according to the affidavit. Lewiston medics responded and took Dranichak to St. Joseph Regional Medical Center.

Later a deputy talked with Dranichak after he returned from St. Joe's. The deputy reported Dranichak had scrapes and marks on his body and he alleged again that Grimm hit him three times with his car and "thought Grimm was going to murder him," according to the affidavit.

Law enforcement then found the car in the area of Watson and Jog Alley in Culdesac, which had damage consistent with information provided by Dranichak and the witness. On Saturday, Grimm returned to the residence and was taken into custody. Dranichak was staying at a neighbor's house in fear of his safety. Grimm was charged with attempted first-degree murder because he allegedly hit Dranichak with his vehicle three times at a high rate of speed and had two opportunities to leave in between striking Dranichak. In addition, the incident allegedly happened off the roadway, and two trailers were struck. Deputies noted "it is clear this was deliberate and premeditated," according to the affidavit.

Deputies spoke with Grimm on Sunday and he allegedly admitted he was in a dispute with Dranichak. Grimm reportedly told the deputies he had been abused by Dranichak in the past and he didn't want it to continue. He allegedly said that he continued to hit Dranichak because he would keep getting up and coming toward him. He also allegedly told deputies he "wished Dranichak was dead and that he was more injured by the event than he actually was," according to the affidavit.

At Grimm's initial appearance, the prosecution, represented by deputy prosecutor Travis Hartshorn, argued for a $500,000 bond given the allegations in the incident and because he left the scene. Payton Lawrence, the attorney representing Grimm for the initial appearance, argued for Grimm to be released without bond because of his connections to the area and his last failure to appear before court was in 2018.

Ramalingam set bond at $500,000 and appointed the law office of Magyar and Rauch as public defender. The felony charge of attempted murder has a maximum penalty of 15 years incarceration as well as a $50,000 fine.

During the initial appearance hearing, Grimm told Ramalingam he hadn't read the charging documents or other court documents because he didn't have his glasses. Ramalingam then read the documents to Grimm.

Grimm also said he didn't have a lawyer and began talking about the alleged incident, but Ramalingam stopped him and advised him to not speak on the matter without talking to a lawyer, in order to avoid self-incrimination.

