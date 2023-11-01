Culdesac man to plead guilty to attempted murder

Nov. 1—A Culdesac man charged with attempted murder will plead guilty to the charges following a plea agreement.

Brian Grimm was charged with attempted first-degree murder for allegedly attempting to run over his roommate, Michael Dranichak, three times with his car in July. Grimm faces a maximum penalty of 15 years in prison as well as a $50,000 fine for the charge.

Senior Judge Jay Gaskill was the mediator for the case, which reached an agreement Monday with a Rule 11 plea. A Rule 11 agreement is binding on the court and, if the judge doing the sentencing doesn't follow the agreement, the defendant can revoke the plea. Public defender Lawrence Moran and Nez Perce County Chief Deputy Prosecutor April Smith were also part of the mediation.

According to the agreement, Grimm will plead guilty to attempted murder and will be sentenced to a minimum of five years and an indeterminate sentence of 10 years, so that his total sentence won't exceed 15 years. The court can also impose a civil penalty of up to $5,000 along with restitution to be determined at a later date. Other terms and conditions are up to the discretion of the court, including terms of probation.

By following the plea agreement, Grimm will also avoid a trial and waives the rights he would have at a trial, including self-incrimination and cross examination of witnesses, unless the Rule 11 agreement isn't followed by a judge, according to court documents.

The agreement was signed by Smith, Moran and Grimm.

A status conference hearing is set for today in the case.

