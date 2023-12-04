‘Culinary landmark’: Retailers Association of Massachusetts names its 2023 ‘Restaurant of the Year’

The Retailers Association of Massachusetts recently announced that its 2023 “Restaurant of the Year” award winner is an eatery on Cape Cod that’s been under the same family ownership for more than 80 years.

Mezza Luna Restaurant, an Italian hotspot at 253 Main Street in Buzzards Bay, earned RAM’s prestigious honor for 2023.

In a Facebook post, RAM said, “A round of applause for Mezza Luna, our distinguished Restaurant Of The Year! Celebrating 80 remarkable years under the same family ownership, Mezza Luna has become a culinary landmark.”

Mezza Luna’s history dates back to 1937, when an Italian woman named Speranza Cubellis, who was in the produce business at the time, decided to move with her husband, Leonida Cubellis, and their five children, Emilio, Louise, Sylvia, Guido, and Gildo to Buzzards Bay, according to the restaurant’s website.

Owner EJ Cubellis tells the history of the Mezza Luna, what it stands for, and how honored he is to own the 2023 Restaurant of the Year Posted by MEZZA LUNA RESTAURANT on Thursday, November 30, 2023

Current owner and chef, EJ Cubellis, said he’s honored to operate the eatery, which found success again after a seven-alarm fire destroyed the eatery in the fall of 2007.

“Within a matter of minutes, it was gone,” Cubellis recalled. “My father was 90 years old and had to watch it. It broke his heart. I made him a promise and said I’ll put it back. I didn’t know how I was gonna do it, but I did.”

Cubellis added that he’s always wanted to win the award.

“First of all, I want to thank my father for giving me this opportunity,” Cubellis said. “This is not a one-man show. It takes all 57 or 58 of these employees.”

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW