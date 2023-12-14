Culinary Union reaches tentative agreements with 2 Las Vegas Strip resorts

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – On Wednesday, the Culinary Workers Union Local 226 announced it had made tentative agreements toward new five-year contracts with two Las Vegas Strip resorts.

Shortly after 2:30 p.m. the Mirage/Hard Rock came to a tentative agreement for over 1,700 hospitality workers.

Then hours later the Culinary Union announced another tentative agreement with the Tropicana Las Vegas for over 300 hospitality workers.

Negotiations continue for over 20 remaining Strip independent, Downtown Las Vegas, and Northern Nevada casino properties.

In November, Culinary Union members voted to ratify union contracts for 40,000 MGM Resorts, Caesars Entertainment, and Wynn Resorts workers.

Currently in negotiations

Circus Circus

Hilton Grand Vacations

Rio

Sahara Las Vegas

Strat

Treasure Island

Trump Hotel Las Vegas

Virgin Hotels

Waldorf Astoria

Westgate

Binion’s

Circa

Downtown Grand

El Cortez

Four Queens

Fremont

Golden Gate

Golden Nugget

Main Street

The D Casino

Plaza

Circus Reno (Northern Nevada)

Grand Siera (Northern Nevada)

Tentative agreements

Four Seasons

Mirage/Hard Rock

Tropicana

Settled

MGM Resorts

Caesars Entertainment

Wynn Resorts

