Culinary Union reaches tentative agreements with 2 Las Vegas Strip resorts
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – On Wednesday, the Culinary Workers Union Local 226 announced it had made tentative agreements toward new five-year contracts with two Las Vegas Strip resorts.
Shortly after 2:30 p.m. the Mirage/Hard Rock came to a tentative agreement for over 1,700 hospitality workers.
Culinary Union members at Caesars vote 99% in favor of new 5-year contract
Then hours later the Culinary Union announced another tentative agreement with the Tropicana Las Vegas for over 300 hospitality workers.
Negotiations continue for over 20 remaining Strip independent, Downtown Las Vegas, and Northern Nevada casino properties.
In November, Culinary Union members voted to ratify union contracts for 40,000 MGM Resorts, Caesars Entertainment, and Wynn Resorts workers.
Currently in negotiations
Circus Circus
Hilton Grand Vacations
Rio
Sahara Las Vegas
Strat
Treasure Island
Trump Hotel Las Vegas
Virgin Hotels
Waldorf Astoria
Westgate
Binion’s
Circa
Downtown Grand
El Cortez
Four Queens
Fremont
Golden Gate
Golden Nugget
Main Street
The D Casino
Plaza
Circus Reno (Northern Nevada)
Grand Siera (Northern Nevada)
Tentative agreements
Four Seasons
Mirage/Hard Rock
Tropicana
Settled
MGM Resorts
Caesars Entertainment
Wynn Resorts
