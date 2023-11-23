Culinary Union workers at Wynn Resorts vote 99% ‘yes’ to ratify new contract, all 3 votes successful

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — After seven months of negotiations, the Culinary Union announced Wednesday that 99% of Wynn Resorts workers voted “yes” to ratify their new contract, meaning all three contract ratification votes were successful.

The ratification comes after a looming threat of the largest hospitality worker strike in U.S. history.

The union said that the settled contracts for 40,000 unionized hospitality workers are the “best contract[s] ever won in nearly nine decades.”

“The Culinary Union has won the best contracts ever in its 88-year history. The total compensation won by the Culinary Union for workers employed at MGM Resorts, Caesars Entertainment, and Wynn Resorts casino properties is approximately $2 billion over the total five year contract – that’s $2 billion which will stay in Las Vegas and will benefit every community and neighborhood. Every worker will be getting a 10% wage increase in the first year and a total of 32% in raises over the life of the new contract. The average Culinary Union member earns about $28 an hour (including their benefits) under the previous contract, and by the end of this new five year contract, the average Culinary Union member will be earning about $37 an hour (including their benefits) and we recognize the largest private employers in Nevada for doing the right thing and investing in the frontline workers who make the entire industry run successfully,” Ted Pappageorge, Secretary-Treasurer for the Culinary Union said.

On Monday, employees with Caesars Entertainment voted by 99% to accept and ratify their new contract.

On Tuesday, employees with MGM Resorts voted by 99% to accept and ratify their new contract.

On Wednesday, employees with Wynn Resorts voted by 99% to accept and ratify their new contract.

Some of the wins the union negotiated include:

Winning the largest wage increases ever negotiated in the history of the Culinary Union

Reducing workload and steep housekeeping room quotas, daily room cleaning, and establishing the right for guest room attendants to securely work in set areas

Providing the best on-the-job safety protections for all classifications, including safety committees, expanding the use of safety buttons to more workers, penalties if safety buttons don’t work, enforcing mandatory room checks for employee and public safety, and tracking sexual harassment, assault, and criminal behavior by customers

Strengthening existing technology protections to guarantee advanced notification when new technology is introduced which would impact jobs, require training for new jobs created by technology, health care and severance pay for workers who are laid off because of new technology, the right to privacy from tracking technology introduced by companies, notice of third-party data sharing workers have generated through their work, and the right to bargain over technology that tracks the location of employees or messaging between workers

Extending recall rights so that workers have more job security and have the right to return to their jobs in the event of another pandemic or economic crisis for up to three-years.

Making clear at MGM Resorts and Caesars Entertainment properties that the no-strike clause does not prevent the Culinary Union and its members from taking action, including picketing and leafleting in support of non-union restaurants at the Casinos; and allows non-union restaurant workers to leaflet in front of their venues inside the casino. At Wynn Resorts, making clear that the no-strike clause does not prevent the Culinary Union from taking action, including strikes, against non-union restaurants on the casino property, and gives casino workers the right to respect picket lines

“My co-workers and I stood together to win a historic union contract and we did it! This contract fight was about our families in Las Vegas, our future, and making sure that one job is really enough,” Mary Check, a cashier at the Caesars Entertainment’s Paris Casino and Culinary Union member and shop steward for 24 years said. “I’m so proud of what we were able to win – it’s really amazing. It’s a blessing that we got this contract after seven months of negotiations. We stood together and stood strong. We didn’t give up or give in. We fought for our fair share and we won the right to have one job that is enough to support our families and keep the best benefits ever. This new contract gives so many working families in Nevada a better life. I’m so grateful for my Culinary Union – together we can do it and we did it!”

Negotiations for 10,000 hospitality workers are still ongoing between the union and 24 Strip independent and downtown Las Vegas casino resorts for a new 5-year contract.

Those include Circus Circus, Four Seasons, Hilton Grand Vacations, Mirage, Rio, Sahara Las Vegas, Strat, Treasure Island, Tropicana, Trump Hotel Las Vegas, Virgin Hotels, Waldorf Astoria, Westgate, Binion’s, Circa, Downtown Grand, El Cortez, Four Queens, Fremont, Golden Gate, Golden Nugget, Main Street, The D Casino, and Plaza.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.