Cullman City Police investigating two unrelated deaths, no foul play suspected

Feb. 23—Cullman City Police are investigating two unrelated deaths which occurred Wednesday. According to law enforcement neither appears to be criminal.

CCPD Chief Dave Nassetta said 69-year-old Gloria Parker was reported missing by her family Wednesday. After a brief search, she was found deceased in a wooded area near her home on Scott Street. Nassetta said that Parker had last been seen at her home on Friday Feb. 16.

An autopsy performed by the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences revealed no obvious cause of death and Nassetta said natural causes are suspected. He said a final determination will be made after all sample testing has been received by the pathologist.

Nassetta said a second deceased person — later identified as Jody Seth Eubanks — was found at a residence on 8th Street SW. No foul play was suspected.