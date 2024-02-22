Cullman City Schools superintendent provides construction update

Feb. 22—The Cullman City Board of Education gave a brief update on multiple ongoing construction projects at nearly each of the district's campuses.

The sounds of heavy machinery have become nearly as commonplace as school bells for the students and teachers of Cullman City Schools. The board has made a bit of habit of announcing various capital improvement projects during the last two years. With less than a city block separating some of these job sites, it can be difficult to know where one project ends and the next begins.

On Tuesday, Superintendent Kyle Kallhoff offered an update on the status of ongoing projects. It proved true that old habits are hard to break, however, as Kallhoff also discussed two upcoming outdoor projects.

Perhaps the most visible of these construction projects has been the overhaul of the Cullman Middle School campus. With one new building completed in late 2023, crews began the demolition of the campus "round" building in January. Kallhoff said that demolition was nearly complete and crews were beginning to prepare the "footprint on the next phase of the new build."

The demolition of two additional buildings has been completed, which clears the way for work to continue on a new multipurpose complex and soccer field. Kallhoff said drainage installation would begin later in the week. He said the current goal was to have turf installed on the field by late March before the end of the soccer season. Kallhoff said ticket pavilions at both the baseball and soccer fields should also be completed next month.

Plans were delayed for a new outdoor playground at Cullman City Primary School when the board rejected a bid for its construction. Kallhoff said this was due to some remaining questions about the specifications for the project. In order to ensure student safety, he said it was decided to reject current bids and begin the process over. The board expects to award the second bid in March and anticipates the project to be completed during the summer.

The board did award a $197,865 bid to Jones Contracting to begin construction on a new outdoor classroom at the intersection of Hoehn and Stadium Drive. Kallhoff said the site will feature amphitheater-style seating for up to 100 students with both grass and concrete surfaces. Sidewalks and lighting will also be installed.

Kallhoff said because of its location, the classroom will primarily be used by Cullman City Primary and Cullman High School students, but would be available to all students before, during and after school hours.

With Kallhoff's announcements offering plenty to cheer about, it was fortunate that more than half the audience were members of the Junior Varsity Gameday cheerleading squad. With each sporting a freshly earned white championship jacket, the near 30-member squad was already hard to miss crowded into the Cullman Middle School library, but to further ensure their presence was known, the rhythmic clanging of gold medals around each of their necks filled the room as they made their way to front to be recognized for the recent National Championship title.

Kallhoff said despite the youngness of this year's squad, the group had been able to collect several state and regional titles during the course of the season. He said that season culminated last month in Orlando, Fla. with the UCA National Championship.

"When taking the mat one last time at the National High School Cheerleading championship, these girls showed confidence, school spirit and what it meant to be a Bearcat cheerleader. They came off the mat knowing that they had given their all and as they anxiously awaited the awards, they knew they had done something special," Kallhoff said.

Other recognitions from the board included: Stephanie Carver, Lindsay Harris and Denise Burroughs for becoming the district's newest National Board Certified Teachers; Sierra Baldwin as the Support Employee of the Month; Savanna Ponder as the Certified Employee of the Month; Jackson Dossey as the Student of the Month.

In other business the board:

* Approved for Cullman Middle School and Cullman High School to adopt the entire state-approved textbook list.

* Approved the Seal of Biliteracy Plan and to participate in the Alabama Seal of Biliteracy Program.

* Approved a community partnership agreement with the following local agencies: Cullman City Parks and Recreation and Sports Tourism, Cullman Caring for Kids, Good Samaritan Health Clinic, Brook's Place, Victim Services, Curt's Closet, The Link, The Agriplex of North Alabama, Cullman County Depart

* ment of Human Resources.

* Approved to salvage 20 Realflight 9.5S flight simulators with controllers, four Minds-I Education aerial vehicles and two PVC drone testing gimbals.

* Approved East Elementary students to travel overnight to Space Camp at the Space and Rocket Center from May 12-17.

* Accepted the resignation of extended day program aide Avery Layton.

* Approved the conditional employment of Ashley Honeycutt as a special education teacher.