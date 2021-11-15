The Cullman County Sheriff's Office, and Walker County Sheriff's Office have the suspect in custody

The Cullman Times, Ala.
1 min read

Nov. 15—UPDATE: The Cullman County Sheriff's Office, and Walker County Sheriff's Office have the suspect in custody. The scene is secure and there is no threat to the community.

---------------------------

Law enforcement from Cullman and Walker Counties have been searching an area near Garden City in connection with an earlier shooting in Walker County.

Details were limited as the search continued Monday afternoon, but the Cullman County Sheriff's Office described the search as an "active situation in the Garden City community. This is in reference to a possible suspect who was involved in a shooting in Walker County."

As of 1 p.m. Monday., a helicopter was seen hovering over a rural area east of U.S. Highway 31 near the town.

No information was immediately available to identify the earlier Walker County shooting incident that spurred the search. The Cullman County Sheriff's Office said it would provide additional details as the search resolves. Both the Cullman County Sheriff's Office and Walker County Sheriff's Office were involved in the search.

