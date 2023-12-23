Cullman Elks Lodge providing Christmas to head start students, nursing home residents and veterans

Dec. 23—For more than 20 years, the Cullman Elks Lodge has been hosting a children's Christmas party, serving 125-150 children from county and city head start programs. The year's event featured Santa's arrival via helicopter and a pizza feast. Each child received a special gift and a photo opportunity with Santa Claus.

"Seeing the smiling faces of the children as Santa lands is what truly makes Christmas magical," said program chair, Alena Cook.

In addition, Lynn Jones led the lodge's nursing home project for the sixth consecutive year, spreading Christmas cheer to 30-60 residents across different long-term care facilities who may lack local family or visitors.

"A significant number of our elderly residents in the local community find themselves without family or companions during the holiday season, making for a not so bright Christmas. This heartening initiative has consistently been a cherished endeavor for the lodge, consistently bringing joy to those who need it most," said Jones.

Both of these projects are made possible by an Alabama Elks Trust grant and generous donations from members.

This year, the Elks Lodge introduced a new annual fundraiser to support local veterans and their families during the holiday season. Program chair Jessica Atchley expressed her gratitude for the community's overwhelming support, giving nearly $4,000. The funds helped provide Christmas to more than 85 veterans and their families, ranging from infants to 99-year-olds.

"Giving back to our local community is what being an Elk is all about. This year is no exception. We knew the need was greater locally, and we wanted to do everything we could to help those families and provide much-needed support. This year, we were able to assist close to 250 families," said Atchley.