Culp (NYSE:CULP) Will Be Hoping To Turn Its Returns On Capital Around

When it comes to investing, there are some useful financial metrics that can warn us when a business is potentially in trouble. Businesses in decline often have two underlying trends, firstly, a declining return on capital employed (ROCE) and a declining base of capital employed. Trends like this ultimately mean the business is reducing its investments and also earning less on what it has invested. So after we looked into Culp (NYSE:CULP), the trends above didn't look too great.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Culp:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.0047 = US$678k ÷ (US$178m - US$33m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to May 2022).

So, Culp has an ROCE of 0.5%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Luxury industry average of 15%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Culp compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

What Can We Tell From Culp's ROCE Trend?

In terms of Culp's historical ROCE movements, the trend doesn't inspire confidence. To be more specific, the ROCE was 19% five years ago, but since then it has dropped noticeably. And on the capital employed front, the business is utilizing roughly the same amount of capital as it was back then. Companies that exhibit these attributes tend to not be shrinking, but they can be mature and facing pressure on their margins from competition. If these trends continue, we wouldn't expect Culp to turn into a multi-bagger.

In Conclusion...

In summary, it's unfortunate that Culp is generating lower returns from the same amount of capital. This could explain why the stock has sunk a total of 84% in the last five years. Unless there is a shift to a more positive trajectory in these metrics, we would look elsewhere.

If you'd like to know more about Culp, we've spotted 2 warning signs, and 1 of them is significant.

