Culprits identified in prank 911 calls threatening school

Jun. 11—SALEM — Three Salem youths will face charges after being identified as the source of a series of hoax 911 calls, police announced Saturday.

The 911 calls that came in early Friday included a threat to stage a shooting at Collins Middle School, which led to police being at the city's school out of what the police chief called an abundance of caution.

The hoax calls resumed Friday night and into the early morning hours Saturday, with more than 20 calls threatening violence and taunting police to catch them. Due to the number of calls some of them had to be handled by Marblehead police.

However, police were able to trace the calls to a deactivated cell phone and, based on that were able to determine the general location of that phone just after 2 a.m.

Three juveniles (individuals under the age of 18) have been identified.

All three will be charged with making the threatening calls. Because they are juveniles their names are not being released and legal proceedings are closed to the public.

"The Salem Police Department takes any threats directed against our schools and our school children seriously and criminal behavior such as the anonymous 911 calls will be thoroughly investigated," police said in a press release.

