The cult-favorite Renpho heated eye massager is 60% off—shop the limited-time Amazon deal now

Janelle Randazza and Elsie Boskamp, Reviewed
·2 min read
Save 60% on the popular Renpho eye massager for a limited time only at Amazon.
Save 60% on the popular Renpho eye massager for a limited time only at Amazon.

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us and our publishing partners a commission.

Whether you need a way to fight off migraines or simply unwind after a long workday, the Renpho heated eye massager is sure to do the trick. This heated eye massager can help you relax and rest easy and it's on sale for the best price we've seen all year. Down from $129.99 to just $51.79, you can save a whopping 60% when you take advantage of this Amazon lightning deal today.

$51.79 at Amazon (Save $78.20)

This device may look like a virtual reality set, but rather than taking you on a gaming journey, it eases you into relaxation mode. This revolutionary eye mask provides 15 minutes of bliss by blocking out light and sound (with a Bluetooth speaker that plays from the headset) and by treating you to a pressure-reducing eye massage.

Discover Samsung ends today: Last chance to save thousands on TVs, appliances and more

There are plenty of relaxation eye masks on the market, but reviewers adore this one for its portability. It folds up to stow away and it includes its own carrying case and micro USB charging cord, making it an excellent portable device to take on all of your holiday travels. Our affiliate strategist Jim Ryan snagged this heated eye massager when it was on sale for Amazon Prime day. "Both my son and I get migraines, this is quite relaxing," he said. "Bluetooth ability is a nice addition for relaxing before sleep."

Don't just take it from Jim. At 60% off, the time is now to treat yourself to the R&R of the future.

$51.79 at Amazon (Save $78.20)

Here's the deal: Subscribe to our Perks and Rec newsletter for daily savings on all the things you want and need.

More Renpho deals at Amazon

Eye massagers aren't the only thing Renpho is known for. The company has a collection of heated massagers to help you bring the spa home. Here are some of its top-selling products that are on sale today at Amazon—including its top-rated massage gun that is selling for a huge $135 discount.

Shop Renpho at Amazon

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Renpho eye massager: Save 60% on this top-rated device at Amazon

Recommended Stories

  • Shareholders in Timbercreek Financial (TSE:TF) are in the red if they invested a year ago

    While not a mind-blowing move, it is good to see that the Timbercreek Financial Corp. ( TSE:TF ) share price has gained...

  • Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYEL) has caught the attention of institutional investors who hold a sizeable 47% stake

    Key Insights Given the large stake in the stock by institutions, Lyell Immunopharma's stock price might be vulnerable...

  • Why Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI) Looks Like A Quality Company

    One of the best investments we can make is in our own knowledge and skill set. With that in mind, this article will...

  • Is There An Opportunity With Kronos Worldwide, Inc.'s (NYSE:KRO) 26% Undervaluation?

    Key Insights Using the 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity, Kronos Worldwide fair value estimate is US$11.87 Current share...

  • When Should You Buy United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI)?

    United Natural Foods, Inc. ( NYSE:UNFI ), is not the largest company out there, but it saw significant share price...

  • Woman shot and killed during Fort Smith store robbery Friday night

    Police are looking for a suspect in connection with the shooting death in a convenience store Friday night during a robbery.

  • ECB’s Guindos Says Bank Turmoil Shadowing Rate Policy Moves

    (Bloomberg) -- European Central Bank Vice President Luis de Guindos said the banking sector is “going through a period of very high uncertainty” that dictates a meeting-by meeting approach on interest rate policy with no pre-commitment to a specific action. Most Read from BloombergGreenland Solves the Daylight Saving Time DebateBond Traders Go All-In on US Recession Bets That Defy Fed ViewValley National, First Citizens Said to Bid on Silicon ValleyUS Mulls More Support for Banks While Giving Fi

  • Putin has taken Belarus 'hostage' with Russian plans to station nuclear weapons in the country, says Ukraine

    Putin's latest announcement is "a step towards internal destabilization of the country," a top Ukrainian official said on Sunday.

  • "Hey Doll Baby": Everly Brothers rarities

    The Everly Brothers helped create rock 'n' roll, and inspired countless artists, from The Beatles to Tom Petty. Now, a new album, "Hey Doll Baby," features rare and remastered tracks, compiled by two of Don and Phil Everly's children and produced by Petty's daughter. They talk with correspondent John Blackstone about how the duo's music has been cherished by generations.

  • 19 killed in US strikes on Iran-linked groups in Syria: new toll

    The death toll from retaliatory US strikes on Iran-linked groups in Syria following a deadly drone attack has risen to 19, a war monitor said Saturday, as Washington insisted it is not seeking conflict with Tehran.Further rocket attacks by Iran-backed militias took place late Friday, prompting more strikes by coalition warplanes, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported.Washington carried out the initial strikes after the Pentagon said a US contractor died -- and another contractor and five military personnel were wounded -- by a drone "of Iranian origin" that struck a US-led coalition base near Hasakeh in northeastern Syria on Thursday.US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said that, at President Joe Biden's direction, he had ordered the "precision air strikes... in eastern Syria against facilities used by groups affiliated with Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps".On Saturday, the Britain-based Observatory, which has a wide network of sources on the ground, said 19 people were killed in the first wave of US strikes: three Syrian regime soldiers and 16 members of Iran-backed forces, including 11 Syrian nationals.Following the strikes, Biden sought to lower the temperature saying the United States "does not seek conflict with Iran, but is prepared to act forcefully to protect our people".- More rocket attacks -Hours after the strikes, 10 rockets were fired at American and coalition forces at the Green Village base in northeast Syria, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) said.There were no injuries or damage to facilities at the base, but one rocket struck a home around five kilometres (three miles) away, causing minor wounds to two women and two children, CENTCOM added.Iran-backed militias later Friday targeted a base in the Conoco gas field, prompting retaliatory strikes from coalition warplanes on targets in Deir Ezzor city, the Observatory said.The war monitor said rocket fire then targeted coalition facilities at the Al-Omar oil field base and in the eastern countryside of Deir Ezzor, "causing material damage".A "cautious calm" returned to the Deir Ezzor area in the early hours of Saturday morning, the Observatory said.Militias affiliated with Iran's Revolutionary Guards have a heavy presence across Syria, especially around the border with Iraq, and south of the Euphrates in Deir Ezzor province, where the latest US strikes took place.The United States has about 900 troops in posts across northeastern Syria to keep pressure on the remnants of the Islamic State group and support the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces, which control most of the northeast.The Pentagon said two F-15 fighters launched the retaliatory attack -- which spokesman Pat Ryder said was to protect US personnel.The strikes "were intended to send a very clear message that we will take the protection of our personnel seriously and that we will respond quickly and decisively if they are threatened," he said.They were "proportionate and deliberate action intended to limit the risk of escalation to minimise casualties," he said.- 'Always respond' -US personnel in Syria have frequently been targeted in attacks by militia groups the United States says are backed by Tehran.Two of the US service members wounded on Thursday were treated on site, while the three other troops and one US contractor were evacuated to Iraq, the Pentagon said."We will always take all necessary measures to defend our people and will always respond at a time and place of our choosing," said CENTCOM chief General Michael Kurilla.In January, the US military said three one-way attack drones were launched against the Al-Tanf garrison in Syria, with one breaching its air defences and wounding two allied Syrian fighters.Last August, Biden ordered similar retaliatory strikes in Deir Ezzor province after several drones targeted a coalition outpost, without causing any casualties."We know that these groups are sponsored by Iran," Ryder said."So Iran certainly plays a role in terms of ensuring that this type of activity doesn't happen," he said.bur/pmh/wd/st/lg/pjm/dv

  • A man accidentally dug up an ancient water well buried 17 feet underneath his kitchen. Then he shocked TikTok by making it a part of his home.

    Many were mesmerized by the historical discovery, while others were horrified, getting flashbacks of "The Ring."

  • Here Are The Most Overpriced Grocery Stores In America

    We’ve already rounded up some of the cheapest grocery stores in America with some of the obvious affordable picks (we’re looking at you, Aldi.) But you may be shocked by some of the supermarkets on the other side of the spectrum.

  • Reviewers Say Their Necks Looked Better Just 1 Day After Using This Cream

    Some reviewers say this neck cream from Revision made their wrinkles less visible in just one day — find out more

  • Check Your $2 Bills — They Could Be Worth Upwards of $4,500

    If you have a $2 bill burning a hole in your pocket, you might want to think twice before spending it at a store. The bill itself might be worth a lot more than two dollars -- as in thousands of...

  • Man asks worker to check his lottery ticket. Her eyes were ‘as big as 50-cent pieces’

    The Iowa man scratched his winning ticket while getting gas at Casey’s.

  • Reintroduced Colorado wolf packs are killing local dogs

    In Wyoming and Colorado, reports of wolf packs killing local dogs are pitting animal rights groups against rural ranchers in these Mountain West states. According to Cowboy State Daily, Colorado’s North Park wolf pack was implicated in two dog deaths earlier this month. Unfortunately, wildlife experts say the situation is inevitable. “Simply put, wolves and […]

  • Costco Makes a Big Member-Friendly Move

    The warehouse club has an aggressive plan that gives it a real edge over Walmart, Target, Sam's Club, and Amazon.

  • Hail Zeus, the World’s Tallest Dog

    From one of the nation’s largest states comes the world’s tallest dog – a Great Dane named Zeus, standing at an impressive 41 inches tall, hails from Bedford, Texas (per USA Today). Meet Zeus, the World’s Tallest Dog A genetic mutation may be responsible for the vast difference in size between the largest dog breeds and […]

  • More than 1,400 stores are closing across the US in 2023. Here's the full list.

    Foot Locker is the latest to join the list of retail chains shutting down stores in 2023, which includes Amazon, Bed Bath & Beyond, and Walmart.

  • Winning numbers for Mega Millions, jackpot at $322 million

    Interestingly, this Mega Millions jackpot has rolled over since Feb. 3, 2023, and over 2 holidays − Valentine's Day and lucky St. Patrick's Day