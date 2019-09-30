These cult-favorite Stuart Weitzman shoes are 40 percent off right now

October is here and with that comes the influx of riding boots, booties and close toed shoes that pair perfectly with a crisp pair of jeans or leggings.

It also means that popular summer-only styles are on sale for game-changing price points -- even bestsellers!

Peep-toe wedges are a classic shoe shape that embody summer in a carefree yet practical way, whether you're throwing them on for lunch and drinks with friends or pairing them with a flowy dress for a night out on the town.

When it comes to staple shoes, Stuart Weitzman heels are cult classics -- the quality is unparalleled, the fit is just right and the styles are always timeless.

The Stuart Weitzman Women's Jean Peep Toe Platform Wedge Sandals are not only top sellers but top-rated -- a perfect five stars on Bloomingdale's website.

"The Stuart Weitzman [sic] is the only shoe you need to complete your shoe wardrobe this year. Sleek, elegant and comfortable," wrote one user.

Another gushed that the shoes "are comfortable, fit true to size and I never stop receiving compliments on these shoes. I have them in several colors."

These classics are on sale at Bloomingdale's for a massive 40 percent off and come in four different colors.

Shop the Stuart Weitzman peep-toe wedges below:



