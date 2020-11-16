The cult-loved 4-in-1 Always Pan is at a rare discount for Black Friday 2020

Snag the Always Pan at Our Place for $50 off.

Ask any chef and they'll likely tell you: All pans are not created equal. If you’ve never heard of the web-famous Always Pan, allow us to introduce you to your new favorite cookware. Better yet, allow us to introduce you to your new favorite cookware on sale.

Manufactured by Our Place, an ethical brand known for its sustainable practices and culturally-diverse inspirations, this versatile piece claims to last upwards of 10,000 uses. At one point, it had a waitlist of 30,000 people (yes, you read that right), and right now, you can snag it at an incredible discount. Normally $145, shoppers can head to the Our Place website to nab the Always Pan for $95 with coupon code SUPERSALE through Monday, November 30. That's $50 in savings!

If you're wondering why there's so much hype surrounding this eight-in-one pan, we can explain: We actually tested this baby to find out why people are so obsessed with it. Though it may sound crazy that one piece of cookware could replace the need for a sauté pan, a wok, a frying pan and a Dutch oven, we were wowed by the versatility of this large, nonstick find, which expertly churned out everything from dumplings to fried chicken with ease.

Our kitchen and cooking writer, Valerie Li Stack, made her way through each of Our Place's claims one by one, first using it as a replacement for her wok to roast peanuts. She was amazed by how lightweight it felt, noting that the ability to utilize it on all cooktops was a huge plus.

Valerie got similarly positive results while searing pork chops, finding that its aluminum core worked exceptionally well for even heat distribution, providing an even, crispy char. Next up? Deep-frying. Not only did the pan deliver deliciously crunchy results, it allowed her to fry four pieces of chicken at once thanks to its large 10-inch diameter and 2.7-inch depth.

We also tried out the included accessories, like the metal basket, which was great for steaming dumplings, while the wooden nesting spatula was a nice added bonus. It's especially recommended for those with smaller kitchen spaces, since each piece of this pan is stackable and takes up the same amount of space as an ordinary sauté pan.

If you’re still not sold on this incredible cooker, just check out the reviews: It has a whopping 4.8-star rating from nearly 800 Our Place shoppers. Discounts on the Always Pan are few and far between, too, so you’ll want to make sure you use this promo code through its end date of Monday, November 30!

