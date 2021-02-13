The cult-loved Always Pan is on sale for a great discount for Presidents Day 2021

Check out the new limited-edition hue of this customer-loved pan.

Cooking day after day during a busy workweek can be exhausting, to say the least— especially when you’re a cooking newbie without all the proper tools on hand you'll need to whip up a delicious meal. Enter: the internet-famous Always Pan. Manufactured by Our Place, this multifunctional pan is designed to replace eight different pieces of traditional cookware in one handy piece. What’s more, you can get it for a big discount right now.

Regularly $145, this pan falls to $115 when you enter coupon code MAGIC30 between now until Monday, February 15, at checkout. That beats our last deal by $8!

Here’s the lowdown on why this all-in-one pick is so popular: Essentially, the company claims it can do everything from steam, fry, braise, sear, strain, sauté, boil, serve or store your favorite foods. And when we tried this fan-favorite out, we were surprised to find that it actually lived up to the hype.

Our kitchen and cooking writer, Valerie Li Stack, put this pan's functionality to the test, trying everything from roasting peanuts to deep-frying large chunks of chicken. Not only was she easily able to toss her peanuts just like she would in a wok, she was pleasantly satisfied by how crisp and juicy her chicken turned out to be, even marveling at how quickly this cookware managed to heat up thanks to its aluminum core.

This pan can replace up to eight different pieces of cookware.

She also tested out its various accessories, including a metal basket that could be used to make all sorts of foods, such as dumplings or egg custard, and found it to be useful thanks to the handled sides that allowed her to lift it up rather than adding a strainer into the mix.

Not only that, this pan was built for compact kitchens in city apartments. Every additional piece it comes with is stackable, and the pastel color schemes will do wonders for your kitchen's aesthetic (there's a new, limited addition red hue called Heat that will add a nice little pop of color, too).

If you need additional motivation to click “buy” beyond these amazing cooking features, be sure to check out the reviews left by more than 7,400 satisfied Our Place customers, who left it a perfect 5-star rating.

Discounts like this don’t come around very often on this pan, and this might be your only chance to grab this kitchen appliance for less. Go buy this versatile piece right now, while this discount lasts, and remember to use the code MAGIC30 to get more than 20% off. Before you know it, you’ll be cooking tons of meals from the aesthetically-pleasing pan you've been seeing swarm your social media feeds for months.

