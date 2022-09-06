Cult mom Lori Vallow's son was arrested on sex assault charge days before the release of Netflix docuseries

Colby Ryan — Lori Vallow's son — has been arrested on sex crimes charges days before a Netflix documentary on his mother is due to stream. John Roark/The Idaho Post-Register and East Idaho News/Tony Blakeslee

Colby Ryan, son of a cult mom Lori Vallow Daybell, has been charged with sexual assault and domestic abuse.

His mother was arrested in 2020 in connection with the murders of her two children and ex-husband.

Ryan's arrest comes days before the Netflix release of a true crime docuseries on the family.

Colby Ryan, the adult son of Lori Vallow Daybell, was arrested on sexual assault and domestic violence charges over the weekend.

The arrest comes days before the Netflix release of a true crime docuseries on Vallow Daybell — a doomsday prepper accused in the killings of her two young children and ex-husband — on Thursday. Ryan will be featured prominently in the series.

Ryan, Vallow's only living son, was arrested in Maricopa County, Arizona, on Saturday, according to Fox 10 Phoenix. He was charged with two counts of sexual assault and one count of domestic violence.

In Idaho, a person can be charged under the domestic violence statute if the people who were involved were married or formerly married or live or lived in the same household.

Colby allegedly raped the victim, whom he knew, at her home after she said she didn't want to have sexual contact, according to court documents seen by Fox 10.

Doomsday couple Chad Daybell and Lori Vallow are entangled in a complex web of mysterious deaths and missing children. Courtesy of Rexburg Police Department

Colby Ryan's mother is accused of killing his siblings

The bizarre case of Lori Vallow and her marriage to apocalyptic novelist Chad Daybell captivated America in 2020, after the "doomsday couple" was found vacationing in Hawaii while entangled in a web of suspicious death and missing persons investigations.

The couple left their home in Rexburg, Idaho, after a relative reported that their children had been missing for months.

When police found the couple in Hawaii, the children — 17-year-old Tylee Ryan and 7-year-old J.J. Vallow — were not there.

The couple wouldn't share the whereabouts of the kids with police, and while law enforcement officials searched for them, they discovered a list of other suspicious deaths tied to the couple.

On July 11, 2019, for example, police in Chandler, Arizona, responded to the shooting of Vallow's estranged husband, Charles, at her home, according to a police report provided to Insider by Sgt. Jason McClimans. Vallow's brother, Alex Cox, told the police he shot Charles Vallow in self-defense.

Lori Vallow — a self-claimed prophet — has since been charged with planning the killing with Cox after convincing him Charles Vallow was possessed by a demon.

After the death of Charles, Vallow and Cox moved to Rexburg, Idaho, where Vallow married doomsday novelist Chad Daybell — who she previously met at a "Preparing a People" event.

The wedding took place a month after Daybell's wife — Tammy — was found dead. He has since been charged in her murder.

The bodies of J.J. and Tylee were found on Daybell's Idaho property in June 2020, and the couple has been charged with their murders as well.

Those who know Vallow told officials she believed her two children were "possessed and had become zombies," according to court documents for an unrelated case involving Vallow's niece.

Colby Ryan has spoken out repeatedly about his mother since the arrest, saying that she has been lying to him for a long time — including telling her that his stepfather Charles Vallow had died of a heart attack when she knew he had been shot. He also said he believed she would have died for her two younger children and that he was shocked over her apparent involvement in their disappearance.

Vallow was initially found "not competent to proceed" with a trial in that case but has since been released from a mental health facility.

She and Daybell are now scheduled to stand trial in the murder of the children in January.

