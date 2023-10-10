This Cult Period Rom-Com Is A Top Show On Max Right Now

“Our Flag Means Death” is currently one of the most popular shows on Max, according to the streaming service’s public ranking system.

This period rom-com is loosely based on the life of Stede Bonnet, an 18th-century aristocrat known as the Gentleman Pirate due to his decision to turn to a life of seafaring crime. New Zealand actor Rhys Darby plays Bonnet alongside fellow Kiwi Taika Waititi, who plays the legendary pirate captain Blackbeard.

Sign up for Max starting at $9.99/month.

“Our Flag Means Death” was praised for its LGBTQ+ representation after the release of the first season in March 2022, as the show depicts multiple queer relationships. Following the show’s impressive rise through word-of-mouth marketing, the first three episodes of Season 2 premiered on Oct. 5.

Read on for more trending shows of the moment across streaming services including Hulu, Apple TV+, Netflix and Disney+. And if you want to stay informed about all things streaming, subscribe to the Streamline newsletter.

Clips from the new “Beckham” docuseries on Netflix have flooded social media since its release on Oct. 4. As the title suggests, the four-part series explores David Beckham’s rise to soccer superstardom, experiences in and out of the spotlight, personal struggles, family life and more.

The streaming service’s public ranking system lists “Beckham” as the No. 1 show of the moment, suggesting that interest in the famous athlete extends beyond sports fans.

Sign up for Netflix starting at $6.99/month.

Another four-part celebrity docuseries has been trending on Apple TV+. “The Super Models” follows the careers and personal lives of Naomi Campbell, Cindy Crawford, Linda Evangelista and Christy Turlington Burns.

All four parts dropped on Sept. 20 to mostly positive reviews from critics, though many noted the series doesn’t share many new revelations and shies away from digging deeper into the more meaningful topics it touches on.

Sign up for Apple TV+ starting at $6.99/month.

Fans of the satirical superhero show “The Boys” on Amazon Prime Video have even more to consume from that fictional universe now that the spin-off “Gen V” has been released.

Set concurrently with Season 4 of “The Boys,” this new show premiered on Sept. 29, with new episodes dropping every Friday. “Gen V” focuses on young adult superheroes, also known as “supes” honing their skills at the Godolkin University School of Crimefighting.

Sign up for Amazon Prime starting at $8.99/month.

The Kardashian family’s reality television legacy lives on with the fourth season of “The Kardashians.” In the latest installment, fans of the series (and its predecessor “Keeping Up with the Kardashians”) are getting a dose of the usual family drama, luxurious lifestyles and more.

Season 4 premiered on Sept. 28 and is expected to have 10 episodes total, as was the case with the first three. New episodes drop each Thursday.

Sign up for Hulu starting at $7.99/month.

HuffPost may receive a commission from some purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently curated by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

Related...