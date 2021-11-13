Cultivate hits 2 million pounds of rescued food

Nov. 12—SOUTH BEND — Cultivate Food Rescue, a local nonprofit dedicated to reducing food insecurity and increasing environmental sustainability in Elkhart, St. Joseph and Marshall counties, reached a milestone recently by rescuing 2 million pounds of food.

According to the United Nations, if food waste were a country, it would be the third largest greenhouse gas emitter behind China and the United States. This issue along with the mission of feeding hungry people has propelled Cultivate Food Rescue to see tremendous growth in the past year. It took 42 months to rescue its first one million pounds of food and only another 10 months to rescue its second million pounds.