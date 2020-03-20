CULTIVATED: How the cannabis industry is preparing for — and reeling from — the coronavirus pandemic

Hollis Johnson/Business Insider; Samantha Lee/Business Insider

Hello Cultivated readers,

We hope everyone is staying safe (and sane) out there as we're all hunkered down in our homes.

We're going to be away for a bit as we're temporarily switching our focus here on the cannabis team to COVID-19 to help out with Business Insider's coverage. If you want to follow along, you can subscribe to Dispensed, Business Insider's weekly newsletter on pharma, biotech, and healthcare.

To say the least, there's a lot going on and it's an all-hands-on-deck situation in the newsroom. Starting this week, Jeremy's been editing a lot of coronavirus-related stories and assisting with covering how the pandemic is affecting New Yorkers, while Yeji's been focusing on how the pandemic is affecting the US healthcare system.

We'll be taking what we hope is a short break from Cultivated for a few weeks until the pandemic subsides, so this will be the last edition for a few weeks.

We'll be back, so don't go anywhere.

Before we switched over, Jeremy came out with a big story on how the cannabis industry is preparing for — and reeling from — the coronavirus pandemic. People are stockpiling pot as they prepare for what may be weeks cooped up in their homes on end.

But investors, analysts, and experts say there is pain to come in the cannabis space, as the broader market downturn exacerbates the underlying issues cannabis companies have faced for months.

You can read that story here.

In the meantime, you can catch both of us on Twitter: @jfberke & @jesse_yeji

- Jeremy and Yeji

Here's what we wrote about this week:

People are stockpiling pot as many cities order non-essential retail stores to close, in an effort to combat the coronavirus pandemic.

Despite strong sales numbers, investors, experts, and analysts told Business Insider that the fallout from the coronavirus pandemic will be dire. They said that it will disrupt supply chains, hurt startups, and accelerate a shakeout period for cannabis companies.

Green Bits, a Silicon Valley-based software platform backed by Tiger Global, laid off 40 employees on March 9 in an attempt to reduce costs, Business Insider learned. The company provides point-of-sale and retail-management services to cannabis dispensaries in California and other states with adult-use programs.

Green Bits is the latest in a long line of cannabis companies that have let go employees in recent months.

