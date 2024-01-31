Cultivating the next generation: New Mexico Coin-Stamp & Collectible Expo creating community

Jan. 31—John Krist is enjoying the fact that he's helping cultivate the next generation of collectors.

As the mastermind behind the New Mexico Coin-Stamp & Collectible Expo, Krist offers an opportunity for all collectors.

A collector of Roman coins himself, he says events like the expo are opportunities for collectors to meet each other.

"It's easier today than it was when I first started collecting," Krist says. "The internet has made it more accessible. To have the local events is something that we have to keep going."

The New Mexico Coin-Stamp and Collectible Expo makes its return to Albuquerque on Friday, Feb. 2, through Sunday, Feb. 4, at the Ramada Plaza Midtown.

The three-day expo will have 28 vendors from around the country selling collectibles ranging from comic books, die-cast cars, coins and more.

Krist says there will also be some appraisals happening throughout the weekend.

"There's art to collecting," he says. "People collect anything from matchbook covers to coins and stamps and dolls. You name it, people collect it."

Krist says categories include: banknotes, stamps, casino chips, world coins, postcards, posters, maps, jewelry, oil paintings, sport cards, Civil War memorabilia, books, folk art, albums, balloon pins, "Star Wars" and "Star Trek" memorabilia, Hot Wheels, Southwest pottery, rocks and minerals.

The expo will also be hosting a canned food drive.

"We will be giving away 700 collectible items at the expo," Krist says. "Participants will be asked to bring a canned food item to the expo and they will receive a collectible item for each item that they bring up to 25 items."

The food items will then be donated to local churches and food pantries, Krist says.

The items that will be given away include coins, stamps, sport cards, comic books, albums, Hot Wheels, toys and historical documents.

Krist used to own a collectibles shop in the Southeast Heights and found that it helped the youth.

He's carried on the expo to honor his late brother, who also loved collecting.

"Collecting is a fun hobby for all to have," he says. "We want this event to be a family-friendly way to have fun. Because everyone collects something, it's amazing to hear those stories. The expo gives back to the community as well."

Krist hopes the event will grow, but has a comfortable home with the Ramada Plaza Midtown.

"Renting spaces has gotten expensive and this one gives us all we need," he says. "Sure, we'd like to grow in the future. Our current space allows us to have that family feel."