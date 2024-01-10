Cultural Center in flames – Russia sets Sumy Oblast residential area ablaze after repeated strikes

A huge fire raged in a residential area in Sumy Oblast after Russia attacked the area in the evening of Jan. 9, the State Emergency Service (SES) of Ukraine reported on Telegram.

The fire has since been extinguished.

Read also: Russian invaders shelled Sumy Oblast border area 19 times during the past 24 hours

"The fire broke out the night before in a residential area due to enemy strikes on a settlement in Sumy Oblast," the SES said.

Private households and apartment buildings were damaged by the blast wave. The community’s Cultural Center and residential buildings were set ablaze.

The fire was prevented from spreading to private households, the SES said.

ДСНС України/Telegram

ДСНС України/Telegram

23 homes were damaged after the invading Russian forces struck the town of Krolevets, Sumy Oblast, with a missile and two Shaheds on Jan. 7.

Two people were killed and one injured after Russia attacked Sumy Oblast with suicide drones on Jan. 1. Ukraine’s air defense forces managed to knock out one drone, but the other hit a residential building in the Esmansky community.

Read also: ‘To confuse & locate air defenses’ – Why Russia throws so many munitions at sleeping Ukrainian cities

We’re bringing the voice of Ukraine to the world. Support us with a one-time donation, or become a Patron!

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine