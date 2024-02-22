'It's our culture': 4 El Paso schools to compete in UIL State Mariachi Festival

Diego Leon, a student at Franklin High School, plays la Guitar de Golpe at rehearsal on Friday, Feb. 9, 2024. Mariachi Estrella Del Oeste is one of the four El Paso Independent School District high schools that have secured spots in the 2024 UIL State Mariachi Festival.

Mariachi Estrella Del Oeste — Franklin High School's mariachi ensemble — is competing for a gold metal in Texas UIL competition.

"I call it the Friday Night Lights of Mariachi because championship legacy schools dominate every year," said Mike Hernandez, Franklin's mariachi teacher. "It's a combination of theater, musical mastery with a sports team-like mentality. It's serious how well students perform. It's like a whole new professional forum for young students. It's hard and very complex for these students."

Samuel Mendez and Levi Padilla, students at Franklin High School, play the trumpet at rehearsal on Friday, Feb. 9, 2024. Mariachi Estrella Del Oeste is one of the four El Paso Independent School District high schools that have secured spots in the 2024 UIL State Mariachi Festival.

Rubi Sandoval-Montañez, a student at Franklin High School, plays the violin at rehearsal on Thursday, Feb.15, 2024. Mariachi Estrella Del Oeste is one of the four El Paso Independent School District high schools that have secured spots in the 2024 UIL State Mariachi Festival.

Franklin, Austin, Chapin and Coronado high schools are in Seguin for the 2024 UIL State Mariachi Festival, a three-day competition that started Feb. 22.

Franklin musicians have spent days rehearsing for the state competition during their class period and after school. Under Hernandez's direction, it's the second time the mariachi band has secured a spot in the festival.

"It's a blessing because we put in so much work and it's not just music. It's our culture," said Anais Santos, the student director of Mariachi Estrella Del Oeste. "It's very important that we continue our culture,"

More: El Paso restaurant inspection scores include Alamo Drafthouse, Tacos Don Cuco, Denny's

Mariachi Estrella Del Oeste will be playing the songs: "Asi son los hombres," "Historia de un amor" and "El gallo."

Santos, a senior at Franklin, started playing the violin at 8 years old. She joined the orchestra and has been part of the mariachi ensemble since it began in her sophomore year.

Anais Santos, a student at Franklin High School, plays the violin at rehearsal on Friday, Feb. 9, 2024. Mariachi Estrella Del Oeste is one of the four El Paso Independent School District high schools that have secured spots in the 2024 UIL State Mariachi Festival.

CJ Santos, a student at Franklin High School, sings a song at rehearsal on Thursday, Feb. 15, 2024. Mariachi Estrella Del Oeste is one of the four El Paso Independent School District high schools that have secured spots in the 2024 UIL State Mariachi Festival.

Santos plans to continue her music education and mariachi studies to become a music teacher and have a business to open up a music academy.

High school mariachi programs have been around in El Paso since the late 1970s, but now more specialized teachers are getting jobs at school districts to develop programs, Hernandez said.

Mike Hernadez, mariachi teacher at Franklin High School, instructs his students at rehearsal on Friday, Feb. 9, 2024. Mariachi Estrella Del Oeste is one of the four El Paso Independent School District high schools that have secured spots in the 2024 UIL State Mariachi Festival.

Franklin High School students hang their belts and belt buckles. Mariachi Estrella Del Oeste is one of the four El Paso Independent School District high schools that have secured spots in the 2024 UIL State Mariachi Festival.

"I feel like this is one of the factors and reasons West Texas has been able to get to state competitions in the past 10 years," he said. "Mariachi education in school is not always pushed, but since it has been introduced at the UIL levels. It means a lot to all of us who teach this music — even the students. The state competition has definitely helped programs start, survive, and thrive in El Paso."

This article originally appeared on El Paso Times: 'Friday Night Lights' of mariachi music: 2024 UIL Mariachi Festival