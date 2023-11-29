A culture that diminishes women is a disaster – for us all

Helena Morrissey chairs the Diversity Project, which works to address the under-representation of women and other ‘diverse’ talent in the investment industry - Andrew Crowley

Baroness Helena Morrissey DBE is a City ‘superwoman’ who, among other senior roles, ran Newton Investment Management for 15 years while supporting a family of 11. She also founded the 30 Percent Club, which seeks to bring more women on to company boards

It’s been a bad year for those of us working to improve culture in business and politics. Barely a week goes by without a sexual harassment scandal or fresh evidence of misogyny.

In July, following the CBI and Crispin Odey scandals (both involving allegations of sexual assault), the Parliamentary Treasury Committee instigated a “Sexism in the City” review.

The Committee might consider broadening the remit to include Parliament itself; the Covid Inquiry has revealed what appears to be a misogynistic “boys club” at No 10, while former Conservative Party chairman Sir Jake Berry has contacted police after uncovering rape allegations against an MP concerning up to five women.

The headline-grabbing cases may be extreme, but I’m afraid “everyday sexism” is the norm for many women in finance and politics.

I’m not just making an educated guess. I chair the Diversity Project, which seeks to address the under-representation of women and other “diverse” talent in the investment industry.

Six months ago – in direct response to the CBI scandal – we launched a confidential online safe space for anyone working in the sector to report experiences of poor behaviour within the past five years.

Safe Space isn’t intended to replace firms’ own whistleblowing hotlines; it offers an additional opportunity for those who feel uncomfortable reporting within their company (or to the regulator). Or perhaps they have reported to their firm and not been satisfied with the outcome. Any experience of personal misconduct can be reported, not just sexism.

To date, 25 people have come forward – no men among them. The reports include sexual harassment, bullying and undermining behaviour.



Some of the themes are as old as time. A common factor is the abuse of power – both the incident itself and what happened next, when a junior employee reported a more senior colleague’s misconduct.

I’ve been struck by the fear factor palpable in many accounts. Women see others reporting bad behaviour and losing out, so – understandably – are afraid to speak up themselves. There is a widespread distrust of HR, often seen as working for the firm not the employee (when it should be doing both).

And depressingly, a perceived reluctance for firms to deal with “bad apples”. Even if a perpetrator is let go after a serious misdemeanour, the problem may not be reflected in their official references, so they soon turn up at another firm and repeat the behaviour.

A guy let go from one company for sexual harassment was let go from a second for the same offence; his regulatory certification record gave no indication of wrongdoing. Settlement agreements are also used to buy people’s silence – although by their nature, we don’t know the scale.

When Safe Space launched, a senior woman in the City called me to say, “Helena, we just had to tough it out and so should young women today”. I totally disagree. Women should not have to battle their way through the working day, fight their corner after they have been treated badly, or spend years recovering from a dismal experience at work.

Those who come forward through Safe Space can be signposted to specialist help. They say sharing their experience is cathartic, and every story told will help us address the problems.

Addressing problems is something we must do – however difficult – both for women and to improve decision-making. Helen MacNamara, the second most senior civil servant during the pandemic, gave evidence to the Covid Inquiry showing how the exclusion of women cost lives.

Scant regard was paid to domestic abuse in lockdown, the impact of school closures on childcare and PPE that did not fit women’s bodies. Decisions affecting the entire country should not be taken without women’s input. We make up 51pc of the population.

The same point applies to decisions around how our pensions and other investments are managed. At present, just 12pc of fund managers are women, but the best performing investment teams are mixed gender (again, not mere guesswork but based on empirical evidence gathered by Citywire).

As my former boss Stewart Newton put it: “No one has a monopoly on great ideas”. We need different perspectives and life experiences to make the best, most informed, considered decisions; that means having both men and women involved.

The exclusion of female perspectives becomes self-fulfilling. Young women make a rational decision not to go into politics or business if they see those already there being diminished, or worse.

Even the most public downfalls – Jes Staley, Crispin Odey, Bernard Looney – raise more questions than answers. How were they able to get away with things for so long? I’m tired of hearing comments along the lines of “Oh, it was common knowledge” – if so, why was nothing done?

Yet even after so many disappointments I believe we can sort this out once and for all. The regulators have proposed new rules to include “non-financial misconduct” (code for bad behaviour) in their conduct rules, which should help.

The fact is that there’s been little attempt to specifically address the behavioural issues. Phase two of Safe Space will attempt just that, aiming at both prevention and cure. We won’t just focus on the “tone from the top”; the tone from within (especially in middle management) is just as important.

Storytelling is powerful – when people hear what has happened to colleagues and the effect events have had on their confidence and career, the impact can be visceral. I’ve seen the most hardened characters in tears when they truly understand how a bad experience has affected someone.

Women must look out for each other, too. The Diversity Project has launched a programme to develop more female fund managers. The fortnightly training sessions are very valuable, but I believe we’ll see the biggest impact from the instant community – 60 women this year, 80 next, who will support each other.

Being the only woman in a team (as I was) made us vulnerable. No more!

The most important point is that it’s in everyone’s interests to call out bad behaviour. If men and women recognise the importance of speaking up about behavioural issues and are really listened to, progress will finally be made.

A culture that does not value women as equal contributors is suboptimal, but a culture that diminishes women is a disaster – for us all.

