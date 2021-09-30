‘Culture of impunity’: Sarah Everard shows allegations of violence against police officers are not taken seriously

Couzens, a convicted murder and rapist, was sentenced to a whole-life prison term and will die in jail (sarah everard)

The murder of Sarah Everard by a serving Met Police officer is symptomatic of the police not taking allegations of sexual violence and domestic abuse against officers seriously due to a “culture of impunity”, experts have warned.

Campaigners told The Independent women have lost yet more faith in the police after new “horrific details” emerged about Ms Everard’s death.

Wayne Couzens was sentenced to a whole-life prison term on Thursday and will die in jail. The Old Bailey heard how he used coronavirus lockdown restrictions to falsely arrest the 33-year-old marketing executive before kidnapping, raping and strangling her.

Nicole Jacobs, the UK’s domestic abuse commissioner, said: “The police can’t respond to this by saying: ‘Don’t worry, this is just an isolated problem’. They cannot take the view this is one terrible example.

“What is really weighing on my mind today is thinking about the thousands of sexual violence survivors in positions where they need to reach out to police, who will be thinking how do I do that, who may be fearful.

“And there are higher numbers of women who feel unsafe walking on the streets - as I do - thinking of the horror of how easily Wayne Couzens kidnapped Sarah Everard.”

The commissioner said there are high rates of sexual harassment and violence in “every walk of life” and police forces are not immune from this.

“Someone who is quite controlling in their nature will be attracted to anything which gives them power and control, such as the police force,” Ms Jacobs added.

She argued women and girls’ faith in the entire criminal justice system is “incredibly low” due to historically low rape convictions and a five-year trend of decreasing domestic abuse convictions.

She added: “It is not about one bad apple. The murders of Sarah Everard, Bibaa Henry, Nicole Smallman, and Sabina Nessa need to be placed in this wider context of failure.

“More than ever, the police, in every force across the country, has got to immediately step up, to really make sure vetting and training addresses concerns in the force. They can’t just speak to it, they have to show it, in order to instil trust in the public. This is a watershed moment.”

Story continues

Couzens abducted Ms Everard while she walked home from a friend's house in Clapham in south London on 3 March. Her disappearance and death spawned a wave of anger and protests, with women sharing personal stories of sexual harassment and assault in public spaces.

Nogah Ofer, solicitor at the Centre for Women's Justice, a legal charity which tackles violence against women, told The Independent there is a “culture of impunity” within the police due to officers protecting each other.

She added: “The picture we have seen, from all the cases we’ve had, is when women come forward and report abuse by a police officer, others within that same force are loyal, trivialising violence against women.

“Other officers protect officers accused. In lots of cases, the investigator is friends with the officer. They may be Facebook friends or play on the same football team.

“The problem is not having proper robust investigations and investigations being brushed under the carpet.”

Ms Ofer noted research conducted in the US found higher levels of domestic abuse in policing families than the general population due to police officers having more authoritarian personalities which do not like being challenged.

“What is really important is how forces respond to reports of abuse,” she added. “If someone reports domestic abuse or sexual violence and no action is taken, that officer can be working with vulnerable victims. That undermines public confidence in the police, as people are reporting to an officer who is an abuser themselves.”

Harriet Wistrich, director of the Centre for Women’s Justice, said the “horrific details” which have emerged from Couzens’ sentencing demonstrate the failures of the criminal justice system to address male violence against women and girls.

“And of the inability of the police to deal adequately with their own,” she added. “Whilst it is rare for a police officer to murder a woman, this case is not unique. It is horrifying to learn of previous allegations against Couzens for indecent exposure and of his use of police powers and identity to deceive Sarah Everard.”

The award-winning human rights lawyer noted a super-complaint against the police which her organisation launched demonstrates there “are far too many victims of police perpetrated abuse”.

She added: “Over 150 such women have come forward to us since we launched the report eighteen months ago and many women are fearful of reporting such crimes because they cannot trust the police to investigate.

“Where they do report, they are frequently failed and sometimes victimised by other officers loyal to their accused colleague.”

All police forces must take a “zero tolerance” stance on police who perpetrate “all forms of abuse, including to the boys’ locker room culture within police forces”, Ms Wistrich added.

She called for a “robust, transparent and independent process” for looking into and tackling allegations of abuse and violence perpetrated by police officers.

Lord Justice Fulford told the Old Bailey Couzens had damaged the public’s faith in policing in England and Wales.

In a letter to the home secretary, Priti Patel, exclusively reported on byThe Independent at the end of March, Ms Jacobs, the domestic abuse commissioner, warned a “culture of misogyny” is entrenched in the police, and a wide-ranging review into how they deal with domestic abuse cases must be carried out.

She said there is a “persistent” lack of confidence among women to report domestic abuse and sexual assault to the police, and that this hinders bringing “dangerous, serial perpetrators to justice”.

Data shows that just 18 per cent of women feel confident enough to go the police to report domestic abuse perpetrated by their partner.

Read More

Met police chief Cressida Dick must resign over Sarah Everard murder, Harriet Harman says

Sarah Everard news – latest: Wayne Couzens sentenced to full-life term for ‘grotesque’ kidnap, rape and murder

Sarah Everard: Wayne Couzens given full life sentence for kidnap, rape and murder of 33-year-old

‘Culture of misogyny’ entrenched in police over domestic abuse cases, commissioner tells Priti Patel

‘The Met need to get a grip’: 160 Met Police officers accused of sexual misconduct in two years

Women’s faith in police ‘low’ due to officers failing to tackle domestic abuse in own ranks, Victims Commissioner says

What happened to Sarah Everard? Timeline of key events in 33-year-old’s disappearance

Sarah Everard family ‘sickened’ Wayne Couzens used police officer status to lure her to death