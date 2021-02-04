Culture secretary Oliver Dowden calls EU touring barriers 'absurd'

The new rules could make it harder for British bands to play at European festivals like Spain's Benicassim

The barriers facing British musicians who want to tour in the EU are "absurd and self-defeating", UK culture secretary Oliver Dowden has said.

Since Brexit, British musicians face costly bills to obtain visas if they wish to play in some EU countries.

Speaking in the House of Commons, Mr Dowden said the situation "could have been solved" before 1 January, and laid the blame with the European Union.

Several MPs urged the government to return to the negotiating table.

'Double whammy'

"I know that the EU walked away from our offer, but it must be brought back to the table," said Conservative MP Clive Watling.

"Touring performers will be left with a double whammy of an industry devastated by Covid and the loss of an entire continent as a venue. Will he please bang the table and get the EU back to talk on this?"

Culture minister Nigel Huddleston replied that the "door always remains open" for further talks.

"A working group has been set up by the secretary of state to look at any obstacles which might face British performers seeking to tour," he said.

The EU has previously said the UK government turned down its standard proposal of a visa waiver for musicians during Brexit negotiations.

The UK has insisted this offer "would not have worked for musicians" and was incompatible with the government's "commitment to take back control of our borders".

The EU also rejected a counter-proposal from the UK, the details of which have not been revealed.

A petition on the issue is also due to be debated in Parliament on Monday.

Backed by musicians including Dua Lipa, Biffy Clyro and Laura Marling, it calls for the government to "negotiate a free cultural work permit" that would allow bands and their crews to travel freely in the EU's 27 member states.

On Thursday, in preparation for the debate, the House of Commons petitions committee heard evidence from artists and touring professionals about the impact of Brexit on their livelihoods.

'Treated like children'

Opera singer Anna Patalong said that, prior to the Covid-19 pandemic, working in Europe accounted for "50% of my income" - earnings which are now at risk.

She said the lack of a visa waiver meant "all the artists in the UK are now in a worse position than musicians in the Congo and Columbia".

Dance musician Yousef said it was "pretty standard" for DJs like himself to play in two or three European countries in one weekend. Having to arrange permits for each gig would make his career "near impossible and unbelievably expensive", he said.

He felt musicians were "just not taken seriously" by the government, adding: "We're treated as if we're children playing in the toy room, but that's not the case at all.

"It's a very serious business run by hard-working music enthusiasts who don't ask for any support under normal circumstances."

