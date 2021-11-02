Culture wars have taken hold of school board elections. Students say their well-being is at risk.

First, the adults fought. Now the kids are at war.

The country is poised to vote Tuesday in thousands of highly politicized school board races, which have been amplified by anger over COVID-19 protocols and how schools deal with race and culture.

It's a flashpoint in the culture wars between the right and left. But for students, much more is at stake than politics.

Restrictions on lessons about race or bans on inclusive signage — moves often overseen by school boards that are shifting more conservative — have made school harder for kids of color and LGBTQ students, teens say.

The negative tenor of adult disagreements has produced new tensions for all students. School board meetings across the country over the past year have seen assaults, uncivil language and threats of violence toward board members.

In government class, “when we’re talking about things like political parties and their beliefs, there’s a tension," said Malak Saad, a senior at a predominantly white school in Loudoun County schools in Virginia. The heated suburban school board race there has become a tipping point in the actual governor's race Tuesday.

"Nobody wants to cross that line of being aggressive, but with what’s happening now, it’s hard not to get defensive," Saad said.

'They're trying to take that support away'

The conditions under which students learn affect their academic and emotional development, and research underscores the importance of learning experiences that celebrate diversity, empathy, collaboration and intellectual curiosity.

Decreasing signs of safety and inclusion make it harder for kids on the margins to learn, said Melanie Willingham-Jaggers, the interim executive director of GLSEN, a nonprofit that advocates for LGBTQ+ inclusion in schools.

"We know that all humans, but particularly young people, have to feel safe in their bodies and their hearts and their minds to be available to learning," Willingham-Jaggers said. "You can't learn if you feel like you're under threat."

That's why schools have made more concerted efforts in recent years to recognize and validate students from diverse backgrounds. But many conservatives believe acknowledging differences in race, sexual orientation and sexual identity prompts unnecessary divisions.

Students themselves say signals of support and acceptance are important to them – and they worry about adults trying to take them away.

Outside of Portland, the Newberg School Board voted this fall to ban teachers from displaying inclusive signage like Pride flags and Black Lives Matter posters. New conservative board members elected in spring 2021 pushed for the changes.

"It’s really scary because there are kids out there who can’t go home to a loving family — the only place they have support is school," said Cooper Oakes, 15, a sophomore at Newberg High School who has been openly queer since seventh grade.

"And now they’re trying to take that support away from us."

The Waukesha School District outside of Milwaukee, Wisconsin, banned teachers from displaying inclusive signs in classrooms this fall on the grounds they're too political.

Afterward, a teen at one building handed out small Pride flags as a show of support. But some classmates scribbled homophobic slurs on them before dropping them in hallways. Gay Straight Alliance members said club posters they put on their lockers have been repeatedly ripped off or similarly defaced.

"Kids feel empowered to do this stuff because they feel the school board is on their side," said Alex Bonell, 17, a junior at Waukesha West High School who identifies as queer.

Waukesha West High School

Hard to focus on schoolwork, students say

Waukesha's school board tilted more conservative after two new members supported by Republicans won seats in April.

"The whole issue has become a big deal precisely because we're fighting back against a rule change, and then kids on the other side want to fight back against us," said Kailey Williams, a 17-year-old from Waukesha West who is multiracial and queer.

Pride flags and Black Lives Matter posters are not political signs, Williams added, and taking them down does not imply the school is inherently a safe space for everyone.

Pride flags in classes made Isabella Arndt, a 16-year-old junior at Waukesha West, feel safe and accepted starting high school as a freshman.

Today, Arndt said, the situation makes her feel defeated. She sought out a counselor recently to talk about it.

Bonell said the signs helped normalize what LGBTQ students go through, especially when it comes to bullying.

"I guess I didn't realize how much they meant until they were gone," Bonell said.

Reed Mueller, 16 and the sophomore class president at Waukesha South High School, is a straight ally who thinks the ban on inclusive signs is unjust. He's spoken twice about the issue at school board meetings.

"Diversity and inclusion efforts are integral to any school," he said.

And when students have the bravery and courage to publicly tell adults how policies make them feel, he said, "it's up to the school board to listen to them and it's up to parents to vote out school board members who do not."

Wisconsin's school board elections are normally held in spring, but tension around critical race theory and equity issues is so high that a different Milwaukee suburb will hold a school board recall election Tuesday.

Given the political polarization in this swing state, the Mequon-Thiensville school board recall race has attracted national attention.

A slate of four conservative candidates is looking to oust sitting members they see as too leftist and lax at addressing the Mequon-Thiensville School District's academic deficiencies. The wealthy school system is among the highest-performing in the state.

The candidates also say they want to stop the district from teaching critical race theory ideology, even though district leaders say it's not being taught.

Record school board candidates

In Loudoun County, Virginia, the school board's policy around transgender rights is a flashpoint in the governor's race Tuesday. Conservatives believe the school board covered up a sexual assault of a girl in a bathroom – by a boy in a skirt, according to the alleged victim's father – to advance a political agenda of inclusivity.

Loudoun's transgender policy – which, in accordance with state requirements, lets students choose the bathroom that corresponds with their gender identity – has been one of many hot-button issues that's resulted in threats and harassment to school board members.

The victim's father was arrested at a Loudoun County school board meeting in the summer after swearing at another person and clenching his fist at her. He was convicted of disorderly conduct and resisting arrest, according to local media reports.

The gender identity of the student who allegedly assaulted the man's daughter hasn’t been confirmed by authorities. The incident occurred before the gender-inclusive policy went into effect.

Other normally low-energy school board races have been catalyzed by newcomer candidates and support from national political groups, especially Republicans who are hoping to set the stage for the 2022 midterm elections.

In Pennsylvania, the Central York School District has 12 candidates campaigning for six open seats. Central York made national news headlines for banning educational resources by and about people of color, a policy the board retracted this fall.

In Ohio, the number of candidates running for school board has doubled since 2017. Many newcomers are running with Republican Party support to push back against school mask mandates, critical race theory and policies that allow transgender students to compete on teams that match their gender identity.

Still, there's common ground amid all the vitriol at school board meetings and the campaigns leading up to Tuesday's races, said Michael J. Petrilli, president of the Thomas B. Fordham Institute, a conservative think tank in Washington, D.C.

Even on the right, there's more support than it seems for teaching complex history and recommending diverse authors, he said.

"A lot of people are just talking past each other and mischaracterizing what the other side is trying to do," he said.

