Culturecom Holdings (HKG:343) Is In A Good Position To Deliver On Growth Plans

There's no doubt that money can be made by owning shares of unprofitable businesses. For example, although Amazon.com made losses for many years after listing, if you had bought and held the shares since 1999, you would have made a fortune. Having said that, unprofitable companies are risky because they could potentially burn through all their cash and become distressed.

So should Culturecom Holdings (HKG:343) shareholders be worried about its cash burn? In this report, we will consider the company's annual negative free cash flow, henceforth referring to it as the 'cash burn'. Let's start with an examination of the business's cash, relative to its cash burn.

When Might Culturecom Holdings Run Out Of Money?

A cash runway is defined as the length of time it would take a company to run out of money if it kept spending at its current rate of cash burn. As at September 2019, Culturecom Holdings had cash of HK$181m and no debt. In the last year, its cash burn was HK$66m. That means it had a cash runway of about 2.8 years as of September 2019. That's decent, giving the company a couple years to develop its business. Depicted below, you can see how its cash holdings have changed over time.

Is Culturecom Holdings's Revenue Growing?

Given that Culturecom Holdings actually had positive free cash flow last year, before burning cash this year, we'll focus on its operating revenue to get a measure of the business trajectory. It's nice to see that operating revenue was up 35% in the last year. In reality, this article only makes a short study of the company's growth data. You can take a look at how Culturecom Holdings is growing revenue over time by checking this visualization of past revenue growth.

Can Culturecom Holdings Raise More Cash Easily?

Notwithstanding Culturecom Holdings's revenue growth, it is still important to consider how it could raise more money, if it needs to. Generally speaking, a listed business can raise new cash through issuing shares or taking on debt. Commonly, a business will sell new shares in itself to raise cash to drive growth. By comparing a company's annual cash burn to its total market capitalisation, we can estimate roughly how many shares it would have to issue in order to run the company for another year (at the same burn rate).

Culturecom Holdings's cash burn of HK$66m is about 51% of its HK$129m market capitalisation. That's high expenditure relative to the value of the entire company, so if it does have to issue shares to fund more growth, that could end up really hurting shareholders returns (through significant dilution).

Is Culturecom Holdings's Cash Burn A Worry?

On this analysis of Culturecom Holdings's cash burn, we think its cash runway was reassuring, while its cash burn relative to its market cap has us a bit worried. While we're the kind of investors who are always a bit concerned about the risks involved with cash burning companies, the metrics we have discussed in this article leave us relatively comfortable about Culturecom Holdings's situation. Taking an in-depth view of risks, we've identified 3 warning signs for Culturecom Holdings that you should be aware of before investing.

