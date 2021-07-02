Culver City Police Release New Video of Suspect Who Attacked Asian American Woman

Police in Culver City, Calif., released a new surveillance video of a suspect accused of attacking an Asian American woman last month.



What happened: The incident around 1 a.m. on June 14 saw the suspect assault the victim after he asked for a cigarette and she did not have any.



The attack occurred as the woman was on the way to work, walking westbound on the 13300 block of Washington Boulevard.

The victim tried to walk away but the suspect “approached her from behind, yelled a racial slur and hit her on the right side of her head with an unknown object.”

The victim fell to the ground and suffered a “severe” laceration to her right ear, but police said she is expected to recover.





A better look: Police previously released a video of the actual incident, but the new surveillance footage offers a clearer view of the suspect’s face.



The new video shows the suspect entering a nearby business after the attack.

He was originally described as a white man, approximately 35 years old, stands 5 feet and 9 inches, and is heavyset with light-colored, possibly balding hair.

In the new video, the suspect can be seen with a full beard, wearing an olive green T-Shirt — with a white shirt showing underneath — long dark shorts and dark shoes.



Anyone with information regarding the incident is urged to contact the Culver City Police Department Detective Bureau at (310) 253-6300.



Featured Image via Culver City Police Department

