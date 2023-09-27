Culver’s fan favorite is back by popular demand, but not for long. When can you get it?

A fan-favorite burger is making a comeback at Culver’s, though it won’t stick around.

Starting Oct. 2, the CurderBurger will return to Culver’s restaurants nationwide, the fast-casual chain announced this week.

The unique burger, topped with a “crown” of fried cheese curds, made its one-day debut back in 2021 before briefly returning to menus in 2022, according to a news release. This time around, customers have until Oct. 31 to get their hands on it.

This will be the CurderBurger’s longest stint yet, the restaurant said. What began as an April Fools’ Day joke became reality and has amassed a loyal fan base in the years since.

During its last appearance, Culver’s said it sold “nearly 1 million CurderBurgers.”

“The enthusiasm we’ve seen since the CurderBurger’s inception continues to amaze us,” Quinn Adkins, director of menu development for Culver’s, said in the release. “We can’t wait to bring it back for a third year.”

Pricing information wasn’t immediately available.

Find your nearest Culver’s here.

McDonald’s to debut two new dipping sauces. Here’s when you can try them

Wendy’s rolls out new Frosty in time for fall. When can you get it?

IHOP adds biscuits to its menu. Here’s what kind and when you can get them