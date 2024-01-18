Culver, Ryncavage announce $50,000 grant for Wright Twp. Recreation Park

Jan. 18—WRIGHT TWP. — Sen. Lynda Schlegel Culver and Rep. Alec Ryncavage on Wednesday announced $50,000 in state grant money has been awarded to pay for improvements to Wright Township Recreation Park.

"Wright Township Recreation Park and the people it serves will benefit through this investment made possible with Marcellus Shale natural gas impact fee revenue," said Culver, R-Northumberland County. "The park serves as a regional asset and brings generations of residents together to enjoy outdoor recreational activities. This state grant will ensure the park remains a valuable part of our community, now and in the future."

Wright Township will receive the $50,000 state grant to help pay for park improvements. The grant is being provided through the Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) Greenways, Trails, and Recreation Program. The program provides grants of up to $250,000 and requires the applicant to fund 15% of the total project cost.

"This park has been a staple in our community for many years, where families are able to go and enjoy the outdoors and each other's company," said Ryncavage, R-Plymouth. "With this funding, the park will be able to move onto phase three of the improvement project, and families in our community will be able to continue to have a place to go and have fun in a safe, welcoming environment."

Funding for the program is provided through the 2012 law establishing an impact fee on Marcellus Shale natural gas wells.

The grant was awarded by the Commonwealth Financing Authority (CFA). The CFA was created in 2004 as an independent agency of the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development to administer the commonwealth's economic stimulus packages.

