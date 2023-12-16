Culver’s in both Petoskey and Charlevoix donated 10 percent of all their sales on Giving Tuesday to support Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northwestern Michigan.

PETOSKEY — In honor of Giving Tuesday on Nov. 28, Culver’s in both Petoskey and Charlevoix donated 10 percent of all their sales for a total of $1,357 to support Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northwestern Michigan (Bigs).

“Being locally owned and operated, we strive to make a difference in the communities we share with so many others, and working with Bigs allows us to help support children, mentors and families in our area,” said David Newland, owner of Culver’s in Petoskey and Charlevoix. “We are excited to be able to give back for Giving Tuesday to a fantastic organization that is intentional about changing the lives of children they serve in a positive way.”

Cecilia Chesney, Bigs’ CEO, added that “We are incredibly grateful for the support shown by Culver’s."

"Their generous donation will enable us to continue our mission of empowering children to reach their full potential. Through mentoring, we can provide guidance, support and inspiration for these children to navigate the challenges they face and achieve their dreams,” said Chesney. “We also want to extend our heartfelt appreciation to the community for choosing to dine at Culver’s on Giving Tuesday. Your support not only satisfied your taste buds, but also helped nourish the dreams and aspirations of our children.”

If you are interested in making a donation or learning more about becoming a mentor, visit Bigsupnorth.com/volunteer or text/call (231) 642-9124.

This article originally appeared on The Petoskey News-Review: Culver’s supports Big Brothers Big Sisters on Giving Tuesday