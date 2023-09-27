Culver's holds fundraiser for local pediatric cancer charity
Culver's will donate 10% of sales on Wednesday from 60 restaurants around the area to Cal's Angels. The restaurants will also hold a raffle to win free Culver's for a year!
Culver's will donate 10% of sales on Wednesday from 60 restaurants around the area to Cal's Angels. The restaurants will also hold a raffle to win free Culver's for a year!
Mike Trout opened up about another season being shortened by injury and said he is looking ahead to Angels spring training.
The Victoria's Secret fashion show is back with a brand new look.
X is getting closer to releasing its long-promised alerts that will notify users about whether or not their account has been “shadowbanned.”
Taylor Swift supported Travis Kelce as he played for the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday.
Adam Wainwright earned his 200th career win in his final start with the St. Louis Cardinals.
Childhood cancer survivors say they deal with anxiety about cancer returning and that it felt scary to step back into “normal life.”
The FTC's lawsuit against Amazon alleging anti-competitive practices is largely full of things we already knew in a general sense: price hikes, pressure to use Amazon fulfillment and so on. Amazon has also [redacted] through a [redacted] operation called "Project Nessie." An Amazon blog post from 2018 spotted by GeekWire describes Nessie as "a system used to monitor spikes or trends on Amazon.com."
If Ryan Day wants to prove Lou Holtz wrong, that can only be done on a November afternoon in Ann Arbor.
Robinson won 16 straight Gold Gloves at third base.
The U.S. has the highest rate of single parenthood anywhere in the world. Some researchers say family structure is an underappreciated source of many of America's thorniest problems.
The Good Inside parenting expert talks about "repair" in her new TED Talk.
Ford announced that it’s suspending construction on its $3.5 billion EV battery factory in Michigan. Union leaders have accused the automaker of using the closure as a job-cutting threat during the current auto strike.
Mulkey used her first media availability of the 2023-24 season to discuss breakout LSU star Angel Reese's dedication to the team.
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde react to Marcus Freeman’s explanation of his coaching gaffe versus Ohio State last Saturday and preview Notre Dame’s upcoming matchup with Duke.
Taylor Swift fans are witnessing the singer's love story play out in front of their eyes.
"On my first day of prison, the officer was like, 'Raise your hand if anybody has contacts in their eyes.'" The post Formerly incarcerated women on TikTok reveal they weren’t allowed to wear contact lenses in prison appeared first on In The Know.
Lawmakers face long odds of averting a government shutdown in just four days.
Bakers, at the ready, it's time for Season 14 of 'The Great British Bake Off.'
YouTube today announced an update to its advertiser-friendly guidelines that relaxes some of its rules around controversial issues, including sexual and domestic abuse, abortions and eating disorders. The changes will allow YouTube creators to monetize their videos on these topics under some circumstances, though not if they go into graphic detail. YouTube monetization policy lead Conor Kavanagh shared in a video posted to YouTube's Creator Insider channel that the company understands videos that discuss these topics can be a helpful resource to users.
Over 64,000 shoppers gave these flattering pants a perfect rating — get 'em for over 40% off!