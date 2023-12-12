New Culver's opens off U.S. 41 South at fairgrounds

Dec. 11—Butterburgers have taken up shop at the Wabash Valley Fairgrounds south of Terre Haute.

Culver's, the fast-food restaurant chain known for creating sandwiches using fresh ingredients, had a ribbon-cutting for its new southside location's grand opening Monday morning.

Soon, fresh frozen custard and Wisconsin cheese curds were available in ample supply. Scoopie, Culver's mascot, participated in the festivities at this second Terre Haute Culver's.

Speaking at the ribbon-cutting, Terre Haute Mayor Duke Bennett lauded the quality of Culver's food and ambiance.

"You guys do it right," he said.

Upon its opening, the eastside location on Indiana 46 was one of the most successful restaurants in the Culver's chain.

"It started out really busy, but that was the community support helped ensure that it was a good fit," said Matt Bilyeu, who owns both locations with his wife Renee.

Success naturally led to expanding to U.S. 41.

"The one on the east side has done well, and we always thought that the south was a better spot," Matt said. "We just couldn't figure out where it made sense to be."

He added that he wanted "to bring some vision to this side of town," and opened the fairgrounds location four years to the week after the one on the east side.

The new location incorporates the Bilyeus' four years of supporting local agriculture into the restaurant's theme.

The indoors walls are covered with photos from local farms. And a patch of artificial turf just outside the restaurant featured the engraved words, "Thank You Farmers."

It's a more spacious eatery than its eastside companion, with a bonus new feature.

"We noticed that a lot of people like to use our patio at our other location," Renee said. "So here, we have a bigger patio but we also added a three-seasons room that we can enjoy more throughout the year."

The three-seasons room can offer outdoor seating in nice weather as well as become contained and be heated during the winter.

Though the long and winding drive-thru lanes suggest an army of customers contentedly familiar with its offerings, Matt said he still encounters neophytes to the Culver's experience.

"We feel like everybody in Terre Haute has been there," Matt said. "But every day, somebody comes in and says, 'I've never been here before.'"

The U.S. 41 location is open now, and its hours are 10 a.m. to 10:30 p.m.

David Kronke can be reached at 812-231-4232 or at david.kronke@tribstar.com.