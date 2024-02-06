Culvert repairs on I-25 south of Pueblo begins this week: What to know

The Colorado Department of Transportation will start repairing culverts along Interstate 25 south of Pueblo and Colorado Highway 12 this week.

Crews will repair seven culverts that are in “critical” condition, CDOT announced in a news release.

Three of the culverts are between Pueblo and Trinidad along I-25 at mile points 88, 81 and 16. A fourth culvert on that route is just south of Trinidad at mile point 10.

The other three culverts that will receive repairs are between La Veta and Trinidad on Colorado Highway 12 at mile points 27, 64 and 66.

“All culverts are in immediate need of repair, which includes new linings, headwalls and concrete reinforcements,” CDOT stated in the release. “This type of work expands the longevity of the culvert without having to replace it.”

Siete is CDOT’s contract partner for the project, which is expected to wrap up at the end of July.

How the project will impact commuters

Crews will work at those mile points between 7 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday through winter. That window extends to 7 p.m. during summer.

In those work zones, motorists should expect shoulder closers while repairs take place. There may be occasional lane closures so crews can transport materials.

Commuters will be asked to slow down during the construction period. The speed limit will reduce to 50 miles per hour through I-25 work zones and 40 mph on CO 12.

The project will cost $1.8 million.

