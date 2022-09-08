Cumberland chiropractor accused of sexual assault surrenders license while case unfolds

PROVIDENCE – The Cumberland chiropractor accused of sexually assaulting a female patient has agreed to voluntarily surrender his license pending the outcome of his criminal case.

Thomas P. Sowa on Wednesday agreed not to represent himself as a chiropractor licensed with the State of Rhode Island until his criminal case and disciplinary actions before the state are resolved, according to a consent order reached this week with the state Department of Health.

The order specifies that Sowa must provide notice to state health officials if he is acquitted of all pending criminal charges, and then will be reinstated to practice only if he is found to be clinically competent. He must provide an oral presentation in which he has prove to health officials that he “possesses knowledge, judgment, skills, abilities and character” to resume practice, the order states.

Sowa’s license was suspended by Acting Interim Health Director Dr. Utpala Bandy on Aug. 26, a day after Cumberland police charged him with three counts of second-degree sexual assault and a single charge of misdemeanor simple assault.

Health authorities said they learned days earlier that a female patient had accused Sowa of requiring her to undress fully at three appointments in June. He then proceeded to give her a full body massage during which he allegedly touched her in clinically inappropriate areas, officials said.

The incidents, as alleged, represented “gross unprofessional conduct,” authorities said in granting the emergency license suspension until further notice.

Previous suspensions

This is not Sowa’s first disciplinary brush with state health officials.

In 2019, he received a six-month suspension followed by a one-year probationary period after a female patient who was experiencing back pain accused him of unsnapping her bra, exposing her breasts and touching her inappropriately. His probation, which was the subject of a consent order, required that he hire a female chaperone to be present during any appointments with female patients.

A little over six months later, in July 2020, the department issued a summary suspension after he accepted a female patient for an appointment while intoxicated and without the required chaperone, authorities said.

In that incident, a female patient who booked an appointment online called 911 after she arrived at a darkened, locked office and there appeared to be a unresponsive person inside struggling with a medical emergency. Rescue crews determined that Sowa appeared intoxicated instead of being in emergency distress. He was taken to Landmark Medical Center for evaluation.

Sowa denied having an appointment scheduled at that time and admitted no wrongdoing.

In December 2020, another consent order was entered sanctioning him to a three-month suspension for violating the probationary terms by attempting to meet with a female patient while intoxicated and without a chaperone. The parties agreed that the suspension had been satisfied by the suspension Sowa had served since July, and his license was then reinstated.

The state, however, imposed a one-year probationary period in which he was required to undergo alcohol treatment and submit to random alcohol screenings.

Licensed in Rhode Island since 1988, Sowa practiced at 175 Nate Whipple Highway, Suite 205, in Cumberland.

Sowa did not respond to a message left Thursday at his Cumberland office.

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: Cumberland chiropractor accused of sexual assault surrenders license