Cumberland contractors to pay $110K in back wages, damages to employees. Here's why.

Two Cumberland businessmen accused of failing to properly pay overtime to almost 50 employees are on their way to resolving a complaint filed by the acting U.S. Secretary of Labor, according to filings in U.S. District Court, Providence.

Joseph Almeida, Jose Almeida and their companies will pay almost $110,000 in back wages and damages, according to a consent judgment that their lawyer, David Campbell, negotiated with lawyers representing the U.S. Labor Department.

The Almeidas have already paid more than $35,000 in penalties, says the filing.

What were the companies accused of?

The Almeidas were accused of improperly compensating employees during a period from Sept. 1, 2022, to Dec. 31, 2022, according to the labor department's complaint. Both the complaint and an agreed consent judgment for resolving the situation were filed Tuesday in U.S. District Court.

When employees for the Almeidas' companies worked more than 40 hours, their additional working hours were recorded as vacation time, the complaint says.

The vacation hours "were paid at the straight time rate" rather than at a rate of time-and-a-half, it says, adding that compensation for the additional work was provided through Lonsdale Concrete Floors. Payments for hours that the employees worked within their 40-hour workweek were made through Lonsdale Construction, which specializes in the installation of concrete flatwork, it says.

The complaint also accused the Almeidas and their companies of failing to maintain required wage records.

The proposed consent judgment says the defendants have certified that they are in compliance with the Fair Labor Standards Act and they have been in compliance since February.

It identifies both Almeidas as owners of the companies, which operate at 201 Broad St.

The case has been assigned to Judge William E. Smith and Magistrate Judge Patricia A. Sullivan.

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: Lonsdale companies in Cumberland to pay $110K in back wages. Here's why.