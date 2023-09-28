Cumberland County couple's arrests related to viral video of horse being abused

Two people were arrested Thursday on allegations of animal cruelty at Witts End Quarter Horses, the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.

Austin Wayne Simpson, 24, of Hope Mills, and Kylie Lenore Parker, 25, of Fayetteville, are each charged with cruelty to animals and felony conspiracy following an investigation that began in mid-August by Cumberland County Animal Services, the release said.

According to court records, Animal Services first visited the horse farm on Enniskillen Road in Cedar Creek on Aug. 15 after allegations of “equine cruelty” were leveled against the owners.

That same week, a disturbing nearly 10-minute video that went viral on social media shows a foal lying on the ground at the farm and being hit with what appears to be a switch or stick. The young horse is also dragged by a vehicle as it tries to maintain its footing and — after falling — dragged as it lies on its side. The caption on the video alleges the animal was also run over by the Gator-type utility vehicle and "waterboarded."

In an Aug. 20 affidavit requesting a warrant to seize animals, an Animal Services officer said a 3-month-old foal on the property had, "lacerations/abrasions under both ears and under the muzzle along the jawline that are conducive to halter burns due to excessive pressure, pushing or pulling."

The affidavit went on to state, "The owners defended their current method of training for halter breaking and walking with a lead line."

The following day, Animal Services removed five foals — ranging in age from 2 to 5 months old — and two nursing mares from the farm.

In announcing Simpson and Parker's arrests on Thursday, the Sheriff's Office noted it assumed the investigation from Animal Services on Sept. 12 and found evidence of animal cruelty.

"After a thorough and careful review of the veterinary medical records concerning the foal, it was discovered that the foal sustained felony-level injuries," the release said.

Simpson and Parker are being held at the Cumberland County jail with bail for each set at $15,000 secured, the Sheriff's Office said.

