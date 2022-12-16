Update: Man chared with DWI, hit-and-run in death of Cumberland County deputy and his K9

Law enforcement officers investigate the death of a Cumberland County Sheriff's Office Deputy, who was struck by a vehicle on Gillespie Street at Dedication Drive early Friday.

A Linden man is charged with impaired driving and felony death by vehicle in the hit-and-run killing of a Cumberland County deputy and his K9 early Friday.

Nicholas Terlizzi, 24, of Coronation Drive, was booked into the Cumberland County jail at 9:49 a.m. on felony charges of death by vehicle and hit-and-run resulting in death; and misdemeanor charges of driving while impaired, reckless driving to endanger, driving on a restricted license, driving without insurance and driving without registration, according to Terlizzi's North Carolina State Highway Patrols charging document. He was also cited with a red light infraction, the record says.

The document states both the deputy and his Sheriff's Office K9 were killed. Terlizzi's occupation on the charging document is listed as a tow-truck driver.

According to the Sheriff's Office, deputies were investigating a robbery at a Circle K at 2990 Gillespie St. when the slain deputy, returning from a canine track, was struck about 2:46 a.m. as he walked. The deputy's name was not immediately released.

The driver left the scene, officials said, but was located a short distance away. The charging documents states Terlizzi's vehicle was displaying a revoked license plate.

According to the Sheriff's Office, the deputy was taken to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center, where he died of his injuries.

Orange cones mark evidence on Gillespie Street, where a Cumberland County Sheriff's Office Deputy was struck by a vehicle early Friday. The deputy died from their injuries at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center.

At least nine emergency vehicles still surrounded the scene hours after the incident. Members of the North Carolina State Highway Patrol examined the debris-littered roadway. A dark baseball cap could be seen lying next to one of more than a dozen orange evidence cones in the Gillespie Street intersection.

The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation is also assisting in the probe, according to the release.

The Sheriff's Office is holding a news conference at 4 p.m. Friday, SHP First Sgt. Christopher Knox said.

"We ask the community to join us as we pray for our Deputy's Family," the Sheriff's Office said in the release.

Gillespie Street in both directions in front of Circle K was shut down as the scene was investigated.

This article originally appeared on The Fayetteville Observer: Cumberland County deputy killed after hit by vehicle early Friday