This Cumberland County DMV office shut down in November. Now it is reopening

Spring Lake residents no longer need to leave town now that the DMV license plate agency located in town will be back in business starting Tuesday, the North Carolina Department of Transportation said Monday.

The agency reopens at, 316 N.C. 210 N., Suite C, in the Spring Lake Plaza Shopping Center, where it was located before closing in November, according to an NCDOT news release.

Spring Lake residents have had to commute to Fayetteville since Nov. 30, when Troy Townsend, the former contractor, who operated that location since 2017 retired. Kenya Moore-Kerr will be the Spring Lake location's new operator, according to the release.

The office will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, except on state holidays. It offers vehicle registration services and title transactions, as well as vehicle license plate renewals, replacement tags, handicap placards and duplicate registrations.

Reporter Lizmary Evans covers growth and development for The Fayetteville Observer. You can reach her at LEvans@gannett.com

