Cumberland County drug dog finds more than 1,600 fentanyl pills Monday

A Fayetteville man was arrested Monday after more than1,600 fentanyl pills were found during a vehicle search, the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office said.

Abu-Bakr Abdur Rahman, 41, is charged with trafficking opiates by possession, trafficking opiates by transport, trafficking opiates by manufacture, manufacturing a Schedule I controlled substance and maintaining a vehicle for controlled substances, the release said.

According to the Sheriff's Office, detectives with the Special Investigations Unit stopped Rahman's blue Dodge Charger on Interstate 95 near the Claude Lee Road exit. Deputies requested a K-9 handler after "reasonable suspicion" of narcotics in the vehicle had developed, the release said.

The Cumberland County Sheriff's Office said these bags of fentanyl pills were seized during a traffic stop on Interstate 95 on Monday, Jan. 8, 2024.

During an exterior search of the vehicle, the dog reportedly alerted deputies to the odor of narcotics, the Sheriff's Office said.

Deputies subsequently found 1,632 pills that tested positive for fentanyl, the release said.

The street value for a fentanyl pill can range from $7-$10, putting the total value of the pills seized at more than $11,000, Sgt. Mickey Locklear said.

Members of the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office sort more than 1,600 fentanyl pills seized during a traffic stop Monday, Jan. 8, 2024.

Rahman remained in the Cumberland County jail Tuesday with bail set at $550,000.

This article originally appeared on The Fayetteville Observer: Abu-Bakr Rahman arrested, allegedly had 1,632 pills in his vehicle