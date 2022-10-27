Cumberland County jail employee accused of giving cellphone to inmate

A Cumberland County Detention Center employee was arrested Oct. 26, 2022, on a charge of providing a cell phone to an inmate, the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office announced.

According to a news release, Monique Rossetta Smith, 29, of Fayetteville, is charged with felony providing a cellphone or electronic device to an inmate. She was fired Oct. 14, the release said.

An investigation into Smith began earlier this month for a reported policy violation, according to the release. Sgt. Mickey Locklear said Thursday that the Sheriff’s Office could not comment on the nature of the violation.

Smith had worked at the jail since January, the release said. She was released from custody on an unsecured bail.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Major Crimes Investigative Unit Detective Lt. J. Woods at 910-677-5511 or Fayetteville/Cumberland County Crimestoppers at 910-483-8477.

