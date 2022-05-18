Cumberland County Jail inmate tries to escape during hospital visit

May 18—An inmate at Cumberland County Jail tried to escape custody while he was being checked out at Maine Medical Center, but the escape attempt was thwarted without major incident, the sheriff's office said.

Lucas Raine, 25, tried to climb through the ceiling tiles of a bathroom at the hospital Tuesday morning about 9 a.m., but corrections staff intervened. Raine, who lives in Portland and is homeless, was in restraints at the time, the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office said in a statement.

Raine was booked into jail by South Portland police May 12 and is being held on drug and disorderly conduct charges, the sheriff's office said. It was not immediately clear why he was brought to Maine Medical Center for care.

He was brought back to the the jail without incident, and the sheriff's department is investigating whether the alleged escape attempt could warrant more criminal charges.