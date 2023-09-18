Cumberland County Jail officer threatened woman over their secret relationship, jury says

BRIDGETON - A jail officer has been convicted of threatening the life of a former inmate with whom he had a secret relationship, authorities say.

Neal J. Armstrong, 35, of Vineland targeted the woman in October or November 2017, then attempted to interfere with an investigation, according to the Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office.

The Vineland man, who worked at Cumberland County Jail, threatened the woman's life if she disclosed their ongoing relationship, the prosecutor's office said in a statement.

The statement did not address Armstrong's employment status. State pension records show no current connection with the Cumberland County lock-up.

He also contacted a friend in July 2018 in an effort to remove texts and data from his phone, which had been seized by investigators, it added.

Armstrong also told the woman to remain silent about alleged drug use and sexual favors that occurred at a Millville home, the statement said.

Armstrong was found guilty on Sept. 14 of terroristic threats, hindering apprehension or prosecution and attempted hindering apprehension.

A jury also convicted him of a disorderly persons offense, simple assault by a physical menace.

Armstrong was acquitted of two charges, possessing a gun for an unlawful purpose and aggravated assault by pointing a gun.

Superior Court Judge Christen D'Arrigo in Bridgeton scheduled sentencing for Nov. 3.

Jim Walsh is a senior reporter with the Courier-Post, Burlington County Times and The Daily Journal. Email: Jwalsh@cpsj.com.

