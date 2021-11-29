CAMDEN - A Cumberland County man must surrender more than 30 guns under terms of a plea agreement for a weapons offense, authorities say.

Darick Nollett, 32, admitted he used straw buyers to acquire guns he could not legally purchase himself, said the U.S. Attorney's Office for New Jersey.

The purchases were made in 2018 and 2019, the federal prosecutor's said in a statement. It noted Nollett can't buy guns legally due to a 2015 felony conviction for endangering the welfare of a child.

The statement also alleged Nollett ordered "fuel filters" in 2020 "that he intended to modify and use as firearms silencers."

A May 2020 raid found more than 30 guns, as well as ammunition and firearms accessories, at Nollett's home in the Heislerville section of Maurice River Township.

Items seized during the raid included an AR-15 style rifle with no serial number and unassembled parts for a similar rifle, as well as 24 long guns and 14 handguns, a criminal complaint says.

Nollett will surrender the guns, ammunition and accessories as a result of his guilty plea.

He admitted guilt Monday to one count of aiding and abetting the making of a false statement during a firearm purchase.

U.S. District Court Judge Michael Shipp scheduled sentencing for April 5, 2022.

Jim Walsh covers public safety, economic development and other beats for the Courier-Post, Burlington County Times and The Daily Journal.

This article originally appeared on Vineland Daily Journal: Cumberland County: Man must surrender more than 30 weapons