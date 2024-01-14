Cumberland County Police investigating drive-by shooting

UPPER ALLEN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Police in Cumberland County are investigating a drive-by shooting that took place in Upper Allen Township during the early morning hours of Sunday, Jan. 14.

According to Upper Allen Township Police, officers responded to a report of a drive-by shooting at a house in the 1700 block of North Meadow Circle around 3:10 a.m. on Sunday.

Police said that multiple rounds were fired from the vehicle, however, preliminary investigations indicated that there were no injuries. Police also stated that this incident remains under investigation and believe this was not a random act. They also believe there is no danger to the public.

Anyone with information or video is encouraged to contact Upper Allen Police at 717-795-2445. Video and tips can also be submitted online by clicking here.

